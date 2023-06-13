Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. Announces Signing of New B2B Client: IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (OTCQB: XESP) , a technology innovator driving growth for companies by maximizing digital interactions, today announces the signing of a client agreement with IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

The agreement provides IBN with full access to XESP’s managed digital engagement and activation service, including XESP’s proprietary technology – the Digital Engagement Engine™ – to enhance and accelerate IBN’s growth. XESP will help IBN reach deeper into target and new markets to promote its sizable family of 60+ trusted investor-facing brands and its content distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets that helps generate greater awareness for IBN clients.

“We are excited about our relationship with IBN, the clear service and thought leader in their field, to help them achieve their growth goals. We also look forward to exploring the synergies and new opportunities that our partnership will undoubtedly provide for XESP,” said Peter Hager, CEO of Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc.

About Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc.

Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (OTCQB: XESP) is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions. XESP’s Managed Service is powered by a sophisticated tech stack — the Digital Engagement Engine™. XESP’s technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to activation—driving growth.

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://xespn.com .

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications