Free Battery Metal Limited Announces Commencement of Trading on the CSE

Free Battery Metal Limited (CSE:FREE)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Battery Metal Limited (formerly, Titus Energy Corp.) (CSE: FREE) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for the listing of the Company's common shares (the "Shares"). At the open of market today, the Shares will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "FREE".
The Company also announces that, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan, the Company's board of directors has approved the grant of 4,000,000 stock options ("Options") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Share and expire 3 years from the date of grant.
In addition, the Company announces that, it has adopted a restricted share units plan ("RSU Plan"), and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's RSU Plan, the Company's board of directors has approved the grant of 700,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to a certain officer of the Company. A copy of the RSU Plan will be filed on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Free Battery Metal Limited
Free Battery Metal Limited holds a 100% interest in the Mound Lake Property located in Thunder Bay District, Ontario. The Company is focused on exploring and developing its mineral properties.
For more information, please contact:
Bennett Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer
Email: bkurtz@kurtzfinancial.com
Phone: 416-200-0657
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.
Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s commencement of trading on the CSE and the ability of the Company to develop the Mound Lake Property.
Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of the Target’s material properties; the Company’s ability to develop the Mound Lake Property; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; and the ability of the Company to maintain the minimum listing requirements of the CSE.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the mining industry in general; the potential future unviability of the Company’s material property; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company’s activities; risks associated with the Company’s ability to generate a profit; and risks associated with the Company’s ability to meet continue to meet CSE listing guidelines.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.
Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
