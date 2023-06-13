Global Single-use Bioprocessing Bags Market Size & Trends

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Corning Incorporated, Merck GmbH, Saint-Gobain, Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), Lonza Group, Entegris, and Meissner Filtration Products among others, are some of the key players in the global Single-use Bioprocessing Bags market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Single-use Bioprocessing Bags Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2028.



Due to the rising demand for biopharmaceutical products as well as the expanding usage of single-use technologies in the bioprocessing sector, the single-use bioprocessing bags market has seen significant expansion over the past few years. Contrary to conventional stainless-steel systems, single-use bioprocessing bags provide several benefits, including lower risk of cross-contamination, increased flexibility, and cost efficiency. These bags are widely utilized in many different applications, such as cell culture, media storage, transportation of biologics, and purification.

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the 2D bags accounted for a substantial revenue share in the 2022 global single-use bioprocessing bags market and is anticipated to continue to dominate in the coming years due to their high penetration in terms of availability and application areas.

Based on application, single-use bioprocessing bags are frequently used in cell culture applications to cultivate cells, tissues, and microbes in a controlled environment.

Based on the bioprocessing stage, single-use bags find maximum usage in upstream bioprocessing, resulting in the dominance of this segment

The biopharmaceutical companies are the key end-users of the market, with the largest revenue share of over 55% in the global single-use bioprocessing bags market.

North America accounted for the largest share in the 2022 market owing to the presence of well-established biopharmaceutical companies, robust healthcare infrastructure, and favorable regulatory frameworks.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific single-use bioprocessing bags market is anticipated to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the emergence of Asian countries as a hub for CMOs.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Corning Incorporated, Merck GmbH, Saint-Gobain, Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), Lonza Group, Entegris, and Meissner Filtration Products among others, are some of the key players in the global Single-use Bioprocessing Bags market.





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

2D

3D

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cell Culture

Media Storage

Bioreactor

Harvest And Clarification

Others





Bioprocessing Stage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

