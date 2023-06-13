Dan’s Farmaroot announces the Canadian launch of its award-winning Canadian farm-to-table DFEnergy ginseng liquid sachets into gas and convenience stores

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan’s Farmaroot announced today the launch of its award-winning DFEnergy ginseng liquid sachets into independent gas, grocery and convenience stores across Canada, through an agreement with MVR Cash and Carry who represent over 3,000 stores and over 20,000 online customers.



DFEnergy is a revolutionary energy supplement packaged in single serve 15ML liquid sachets (20 to a box) that deliver an instant boost that helps the body fight fatigue, while promoting cognitive function and immune system health. This is done through a unique blend of adaptogens and proven ingredients such as Gingko Biloba, full stack Vitamin B, and potent ginsenosides found in Dan’s Farmaroot’s own farm-grown AAA 100% Canadian Ginseng Extract. Dan’s Farmaroot has been growing Canadian ginseng for over 29 years. Its top-selling product DFEnergy won the “TOP 10 in Grocery Award” as Best Nutraceutical at the 2022 Grocery Innovations Canada Trade Show.





“The future of natural, healthy, sugar-free energy is here. I want people to know that there is a healthy, caffeine-free alternative to energy drinks and supplements— one that doesn’t lead to headaches and a sugar-crash… And it’s called DFEnergy. Having our products at convenience stores and gas stops will now make this healthy option available to everyone who relies on being alert and in peak condition at all times,” stated Dan Kaye, President of Dan’s Farmaroot.

In addition, MVR Wholesale has agreed to carry Dan’s Farmaroot’s entire lineup of OGGA approved Ginseng capsules, superfood powder and their popular 1 and 1/2 lb bags of dried ginseng roots grown in Ontario, Canada on their own ginseng farms.

“The great care that has gone into growing the world’s best ginseng is showcased in Dan’s Farmaroot’s products. The Ontario Ginseng Growers Association is proud to have such great brand representation in the market place. It is this consistent premium quality Canadian Ginseng that consumers demand and did Dan’s Farmaroot ever deliver! We look forward to seeing the award winning DFEnergy sachets at a checkout near you,” says Rebecca Coates of the Ontario Ginseng Growers Association (OGGA).

For more information about Dan’s Farmaroot, please visit dansfarmaroot.com

About Dan’s Farmaroot

Dan’s Farmaroot is a brand of farm-to-table products that includes 100% AAA Canadian Ginseng grown at their own farms in Vittoria, Ontario for over 29 years. Dan’s Farmaroot offers a wide variety of products that include their 1 and 1/2 lb dried AAA Canadian Ginseng roots, 100% AAA Canadian Ginseng Superfood Powder, Ginseng 4-Health Daily Formula Capsules and the award-winning DFEnergy made from 100% AAA Canadian Ginseng Extract. Dan Kaye is a frequent keynote speaker on subjects of adaptogens, natural health and energy, and entrepreneurial business-start up.

For more information about Dan’s Farmaroot or to book Dan Kaye as a keynote speaker, please visit dansfarmaroot.com or Contact: dan@dansfarmaroot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75ebacf3-e918-4842-a44a-bc1a541e918f