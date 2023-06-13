Recursion’s Phase 2 Trial for the Treatment of Cerebral Cavernous Malformation has Fully Enrolled

Recursion's small molecule is the first therapeutic candidate to be advanced to an industry-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial for cerebral cavernous malformation (CCM). CCM is a devastating neurovascular disease with approximately 360,000 symptomatic patients in the United States and EU5.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery, today announced the full enrollment of its Phase 2 SYCAMORE clinical trial evaluating REC-994, a potentially first-in-class, orally bioavailable small molecule for the treatment of CCM.

"We are encouraged by the full enrollment of our Phase 2 trial ahead of schedule," said Recursion’s Chief Medical Officer, David Mauro, M.D, Ph.D. "We are pleased with the continued enthusiasm and support of the patient community and to see patients enroll in the long term extension study."

The Phase 2 trial is designed as a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to investigate the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of REC-994. The primary outcome is specific to safety and tolerability, measured by adverse events. The secondary outcomes center on efficacy, including clinician- and patient-reported outcomes, imaging of CCM lesions (number, size & rate of change), the impact of acute stroke, as well as exploratory biomarkers.

About REC-994

REC-994 is an orally bioavailable small molecule superoxide scavenger being developed for the treatment of CCM. In Phase 1 single ascending dose, or SAD, and multiple ascending dose, or MAD, trials in healthy volunteers that Recursion conducted, REC-994 demonstrated tolerability and suitability for chronic dosing. REC-994 has been granted Orphan Drug designation for CCM by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Commission.

About Cerebral Cavernous Malformation

CCM is a neurovascular disease caused by inherited or somatic mutations in any of three genes involved in endothelial function: CCM1, CCM2, or CCM3. Approximately 360,000 patients in the United States and EU5 are impacted by symptomatic CCM, where approximately 20% of patients have a familial form of CCM that is inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern, leading to multigenerational disease that is extremely impactful for affected families. Moreover, approximately 25% of individuals diagnosed with CCM are children. CCM manifests as vascular malformations of the spinal cord and brain that put affected patients at substantial risk for seizures, headaches, progressive neurological deficits and disabling and potentially fatal hemorrhagic strokes. Current non-pharmacologic treatments include microsurgical resection and stereotactic radiosurgery, though not all patients and lesions can be treated with these methods, and rebleeds and other side effects limit the effectiveness of these interventions. There is no approved pharmacological treatment that affects the rate of growth of CCM lesions or their propensity to bleed or otherwise induce symptoms.

About Recursion

Recursion is a clinical stage TechBio company leading the space by decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously expands one of the world’s largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.

Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montréal and the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at www.Recursion.com, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains information that includes or is based upon "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those regarding early and late stage discovery, preclinical, and clinical programs; licenses and collaborations; prospective products and their potential future indications and market opportunities; the Recursion OS and other technologies; business and financial plans and performance; and all other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may or may not include identifying words such as "plan," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "potential," "continue," and similar terms. These statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including but not limited to: challenges inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the timing and results of preclinical and clinical programs, where the risk of failure is high and failure can occur at any stage prior to or after regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations, or other factors; our ability to leverage and enhance our drug discovery platform; our ability to obtain financing for development activities and other corporate purposes; the success of our collaboration activities; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of, and ultimately commercialize, drug candidates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and force majeure events; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce intellectual property protections; cyberattacks or other disruptions to our technology systems; our ability to attract, motivate, and retain key employees and manage our growth; and other risks and uncertainties such as those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections, and assumptions, and Recursion undertakes no obligation to correct or update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Media Contact Media@Recursion.com Investor Contact Investor@Recursion.com