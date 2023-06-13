Constellium to exhibit at the 2023 Paris Air Show

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- PARIS, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will exhibit at the 54th edition of the Paris Air Show (Chalet 47), one of the largest and most prestigious events for the international air and space industries, taking place June 19-25 at Paris Le Bourget Exposition Centre.

Constellium will showcase a wide range of high-performance aluminium products including Airware®, the lightest aluminium for aircraft and spacecraft on the market, as well as a portfolio of aluminium powders for additive manufacturing.

Constellium’s innovative solutions contribute to the commercial aviation industry’s objective of Fly Net Zero by 2050. Advanced aluminium solutions, such as Airware®, offer enhanced properties with lower material density, sustainable production and recycling, leading to both lightweighting and lower CO2 emissions. Aluminium’s unique characteristics are well-suited for the needs of Advanced Air Mobility vehicles for urban transportation. Constellium will introduce its advanced aluminium products to eVTOL manufacturers at the Paris Air Mobility event.

Constellium will also take part in the ”AERO RECRUTE” initiative organized by GIFAS, the French Aerospace Industries Association, to present job opportunities and career paths in aerospace. Recruiters will meet candidates on the GIFAS stand June 23-25, and job offers will be posted at constellium.com/careers.

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.

