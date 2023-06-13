NVE Awarded Prime USDA Best-in-Class Contract for Facilities Operations and Management

The award supports the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture with maximizing the vital lifespan of its Washington, D.C. headquarters

/EIN News/ --

RESTON, Va., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE, Inc., a leading government contractor specializing in facilities operations and maintenance, construction security monitoring, and program support for federal government programs, today announced it was awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Headquarters complex. The one base year contract is valued at $5.9 million, with a potential total value of $29.8M with four option years.



“Through this contract, the USDA Headquarters will be able to maintain and maximize the vital lifespan of the facility infrastructure, originally built in 1868. In turn, the employee experience at the facility will improve tenfold and promote health and wellness among the organization’s workforce,” said Mayra Portalatin, NVE’s vice president of facilities services. “We’re honored to continue supporting the USDA with proactive maintenance and operational efficiencies to the Headquarters complex through proven processes and procedures that have been refined and tested over 20 years.”

Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. at the USDA’s Jamie L. Whitten Building which houses over 2.5 million square feet, making it one of the largest government buildings in D.C. by far. By providing facilities O&M to this critical government agency, it will support sustainability and energy efficiency, technological advancements, compliance and risk management, and data-driven decision-making.

The facilities operations and maintenance contract builds on NVE’s long history of supporting large, high-profile federal facilities with high quality construction security, integrated facilities management and program management.

About NVE, Inc.

Based in Reston, Virginia, NVE, Inc. provides construction security monitoring, integrated facilities management services and program management support to federal government programs. For more than 20 years, NVE has produced exceptional value to our clients by managing costs and delivering value above and beyond expectations, providing effective and efficient expertise to support customer mission success. To learn more about NVE, visit nvecorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc

On behalf of NVE

jbosc@boscobel.com

301.717.9529