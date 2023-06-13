Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,704 in the last 365 days.

NVE Awarded Prime USDA Best-in-Class Contract for Facilities Operations and Management

The award supports the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture with maximizing the vital lifespan of its Washington, D.C. headquarters

/EIN News/ --

RESTON, Va., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE, Inc., a leading government contractor specializing in facilities operations and maintenance, construction security monitoring, and program support for federal government programs, today announced it was awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Headquarters complex. The one base year contract is valued at $5.9 million, with a potential total value of $29.8M with four option years.

“Through this contract, the USDA Headquarters will be able to maintain and maximize the vital lifespan of the facility infrastructure, originally built in 1868. In turn, the employee experience at the facility will improve tenfold and promote health and wellness among the organization’s workforce,” said Mayra Portalatin, NVE’s vice president of facilities services. “We’re honored to continue supporting the USDA with proactive maintenance and operational efficiencies to the Headquarters complex through proven processes and procedures that have been refined and tested over 20 years.”

Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. at the USDA’s Jamie L. Whitten Building which houses over 2.5 million square feet, making it one of the largest government buildings in D.C. by far. By providing facilities O&M to this critical government agency, it will support sustainability and energy efficiency, technological advancements, compliance and risk management, and data-driven decision-making.

The facilities operations and maintenance contract builds on NVE’s long history of supporting large, high-profile federal facilities with high quality construction security, integrated facilities management and program management.

About NVE, Inc.
Based in Reston, Virginia, NVE, Inc. provides construction security monitoring, integrated facilities management services and program management support to federal government programs. For more than 20 years, NVE has produced exceptional value to our clients by managing costs and delivering value above and beyond expectations, providing effective and efficient expertise to support customer mission success. To learn more about NVE, visit nvecorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc
On behalf of NVE
jbosc@boscobel.com
301.717.9529


Primary Logo

You just read:

NVE Awarded Prime USDA Best-in-Class Contract for Facilities Operations and Management

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more