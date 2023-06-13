Kaltura Launches Kaltura Connect on the Road, Bringing Marketing, Training, and L&D Leaders To Cities Across the Globe
With events in New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, London, and Berlin, Kaltura Connect on the Road is bringing marketers and L&D leaders together to address the question of the year: How can I achieve my goals with fewer resources?
/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, is kicking off its first-ever Kaltura Connect on the Road series of events. With events in New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, London, and Berlin, the event series will focus on how marketers, training professionals and learning and development leaders across industries can do more with less by taking full advantage of webinars, events and digital programs and experiences across the hybrid spectrum, and maximize ROI.
2023 has been riddled with many challenges for marketing and learning departments. Budgets have undergone significant cuts, resulting in fewer planned in-person events and training sessions, the demand for better ROI is growing and the primary concern for all revolves around finding ways to accomplish goals with limited resources. With a star-studded lineup across locations, Kaltura Connect on the Road will bring the best across industries together to present successes and new strategies, as well as dissect the limits, challenges, and struggles that marketers and learning leaders across the globe are experiencing.
“It’s a year of uncertainty for marketers, event professionals, and L&D leaders, but one thing is certain - meaningful interactions and compelling content are not only here to stay, they are the way forward, ” said Lisa Bennett, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Kaltura. “By bringing some of the best minds in marketing and learning together, we are excited to provide the ideal setting for professionals creating hybrid and digital experiences to get advice that is actionable and effective.”
Some of the speakers joining Kaltura Connect on the Road:
- Colin Fleming, EVP, Global Brand Marketing, Salesforce
- Joyce Kim, CMO, Twilio
- Laura Heisman, CMO, VMware
- Eyal Manor, Former CPO at Twilio and VP Product at Google
- Ada Agrait, SVP Global Head of Corporate Marketing, SAP
- Udi Ledergor, Chief Evangelist and former CMO, Gong
- Rachel Lockwood, Director EMEA Marketing, AWS
- Bradley Kemp, Senior LX Designer: Google School for Leaders, Google
- Samuel Hagen, Head of AMER Event Marketing, AWS
- Margot Hernandez, SVP, Video Production, Citi
- Craig Chapman, Senior Manager Broadcast and Live Events, VMware
- Megan Henshall, Global Event Strategist, Google
- Nicola Kastner, Event Marketing Strategist and former VP, Global Head of Event Strategy at SAP
- Paul Gibbons, Senior Global Product Manager, EY
- Dennis Schützsack, Head of Product Enablement SAP Learning, SAP
- Jan Pilhar, Executive Director & Co-Leader Digital Advisory Practice, IBM
- Daniel Simon, VP, Head of Strategic Marketing
- Sarah Norton, Senior Customer Enablement Manager, Salesloft
- Tacy Trowbridge, former Lead for Global Education Thought Leadership and Advocacy at Adobe
- Roman Faminou, Product Marketing Manager, Google
- Ulf Kossol, Director People Experience, Deutsche Telekom
- Ewelina Dunkley, Events Lead, Meta (Facebook)
- Amit Bivas, VP B2B Marketing, Monday
- Bonny Shapira, Leader Cisco Live EMEA, Cisco
- Arnaud Dlignon, Innovation Lead Liquid Studio, Accenture
Sign up here to join or get virtual access to the content following the event
Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for events, communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. www.kaltura.com.
