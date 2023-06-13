Kaltura Launches Kaltura Connect on the Road, Bringing Marketing, Training, and L&D Leaders To Cities Across the Globe

With events in New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, London, and Berlin, Kaltura Connect on the Road is bringing marketers and L&D leaders together to address the question of the year: How can I achieve my goals with fewer resources?

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, is kicking off its first-ever Kaltura Connect on the Road series of events. With events in New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, London, and Berlin, the event series will focus on how marketers, training professionals and learning and development leaders across industries can do more with less by taking full advantage of webinars, events and digital programs and experiences across the hybrid spectrum, and maximize ROI.

2023 has been riddled with many challenges for marketing and learning departments. Budgets have undergone significant cuts, resulting in fewer planned in-person events and training sessions, the demand for better ROI is growing and the primary concern for all revolves around finding ways to accomplish goals with limited resources. With a star-studded lineup across locations, Kaltura Connect on the Road will bring the best across industries together to present successes and new strategies, as well as dissect the limits, challenges, and struggles that marketers and learning leaders across the globe are experiencing.

“It’s a year of uncertainty for marketers, event professionals, and L&D leaders, but one thing is certain - meaningful interactions and compelling content are not only here to stay, they are the way forward, ” said Lisa Bennett, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Kaltura. “By bringing some of the best minds in marketing and learning together, we are excited to provide the ideal setting for professionals creating hybrid and digital experiences to get advice that is actionable and effective.”

Some of the speakers joining Kaltura Connect on the Road:

Colin Fleming, EVP, Global Brand Marketing, Salesforce

Joyce Kim, CMO, Twilio

Laura Heisman, CMO, VMware

Eyal Manor, Former CPO at Twilio and VP Product at Google

Ada Agrait, SVP Global Head of Corporate Marketing, SAP

Udi Ledergor, Chief Evangelist and former CMO, Gong

Rachel Lockwood, Director EMEA Marketing, AWS

Bradley Kemp, Senior LX Designer: Google School for Leaders, Google

Samuel Hagen, Head of AMER Event Marketing, AWS

Margot Hernandez, SVP, Video Production, Citi

Craig Chapman, Senior Manager Broadcast and Live Events, VMware

Megan Henshall, Global Event Strategist, Google

Nicola Kastner, Event Marketing Strategist and former VP, Global Head of Event Strategy at SAP

Paul Gibbons, Senior Global Product Manager, EY

Dennis Schützsack, Head of Product Enablement SAP Learning, SAP

Jan Pilhar, Executive Director & Co-Leader Digital Advisory Practice, IBM

Daniel Simon, VP, Head of Strategic Marketing

Sarah Norton, Senior Customer Enablement Manager, Salesloft

Tacy Trowbridge, former Lead for Global Education Thought Leadership and Advocacy at Adobe

Roman Faminou, Product Marketing Manager, Google

Ulf Kossol, Director People Experience, Deutsche Telekom

Ewelina Dunkley, Events Lead, Meta (Facebook)

Amit Bivas, VP B2B Marketing, Monday

Bonny Shapira, Leader Cisco Live EMEA, Cisco

Arnaud Dlignon, Innovation Lead Liquid Studio, Accenture

Sign up here to join or get virtual access to the content following the event here

