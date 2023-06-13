Aqua Security Wins U.S. Army Contract for Cloud Native Security

U.S. Army to realize cloud security modernization and innovation with the Aqua Platform

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced it has won a multi-million-dollar contract with the U.S. Army to provide cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) security. Under this contract, Aqua Security will provide technology and services that will enable the Army to expand their cloud, implement zero trust architecture, and enable secure, rapid software development, enhancing cloud operations to achieve mission assurance.



“Our team looks forward to helping the Army achieve their seven strategic objectives and meet their commitment to centralizing operations to accelerate modernization to the cloud,” said Al Nieves, vice president, Federal Sales, Aqua Security. “Aqua’s CNAPP will help contribute to the Army’s ability to determine and implement changes to existing solutions and meet global cloud zero trust capabilities."

The U.S. Army is one of many federal agencies turning to Aqua Security to protect their cloud native applications.

Aqua’s Unified Platform

The Aqua Cloud Security Platform is a CNAPP solution composed of a fully integrated set of security and compliance capabilities to discover, prioritize, and eliminate risk in minutes across the full software development life cycle. Automated policies for shift-left prevention and runtime detection and response reduce the attack surface and mitigate active attacks—before damaging losses can occur.

To learn more about Aqua’s Federal Division, please visit Aquasec.com.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks across the application lifecycle and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. We see what others don’t and we stop what others can’t. Aqua helps the U.S. Federal Government reduce risk while building the future of their agencies. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), protecting the application lifecycle from dev to cloud and back. Aqua’s CNAPP helps agencies address, comply, and execute on Executive Order 14028, OMB M-22-09, and various binding operational directives including BOD 23-01. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/solutions/federal/