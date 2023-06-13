HJC Granted Nonprofit Status by U.S. Department of Education

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON, W.Va., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HJC (Huntington Junior College) of West Virginia has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a nonprofit institution, opening up scholarship opportunities for students in the state and across the country.



“All students, and especially those in West Virginia, stand to benefit greatly from the scholarships available for students at nonprofit schools, so we felt it was important to work hard to achieve this,” said Fred Fransen, Ph.D., president of HJC. “We are pleased that we were able to secure nonprofit status in less than a year–something that rarely happens this quickly–so our students can access scholarships and take the next step in achieving their education goals.”

As a nonprofit, HJC students will be able to access a wider pool of grants and scholarships including private-based scholarships to pursue a variety of academic disciplines at the school. West Virginia high school students planning to attend HJC now will be able to access merit-based scholarship opportunities, such as the West Virginia Promise Scholarship that offers thousands of dollars annually to high school graduates to attend the state’s public or independent two- or four-year institutions.

HJC was founded in 1936 and was acquired by SensibleSchool, Inc. in 2022. Since then, HJC has launched a “credentials as you go” model to enable students to demonstrate mastery in areas as they work toward an associate’s degree or to obtain a skill that can be applied at work. In addition to degree programs, certificates are available in accounting, entrepreneurship and hospitality.

More information about HJC degrees and programs can be found at hjc.edu .

About HJC

Founded in 1936, HJC (Huntington Junior College) is a comprehensive, open-admission private institution that serves students from the West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio tri-state area, as well as globally. The college’s mission is to prepare students for successful employment and lifelong learning. The college is ranked among the top six medical assistant schools and dental schools in West Virginia and has robust substance abuse counseling and business management programs. HJC is owned by SensibleSchool, Inc., a subsidiary of Certell, Inc.

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, (847) 340-6823

mconklin@teamclarus.com