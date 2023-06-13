ManTech Wins $133 Million Navy Contract to Advance Naval Air Warfare Systems

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech has been awarded a $133 million recompete contract to provide Intelligent Systems Engineering (ISE) and Automation, Analytics and AI (A3) to the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).



Under this single award IDIQ, ManTech will support Naval and Joint Warfighting Capability assessments with ISE Modeling and Simulation (M&S) to enhance warfighting analytic efforts for the NAVAIR Program Executive Offices (PEOs), the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE), Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV).

“For nearly half a century, ManTech has excelled in delivering sophisticated technology solutions that give our Navy warfighters the edge in combat,” said David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “Powered by AI, our high-end engineering and analytics will find and fix gaps, and continuously test systems end-to-end to help ensure mission success.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. federal government agencies. In business more than 54 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

NAVAIR Public Release 2023-446 Distribution Statement A - "Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.”

