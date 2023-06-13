Aravo Releases New Risk Intelligence Integrations for Unified Visibility of Third-Party Performance and Risk Exposure

New Aravo Connectors for D&B Provide Robust Financial Health and ESG Risk Insights to Enable Resilient Supply Chains

As supply chain threats persist and complex regulations continue to evolve, organizations require solutions that automate and streamline risk management across direct and indirect third parties. The Aravo Connectors for D&B provide financial health and ESG risk indicators to improve visibility and enhance decision-making as a foundation for building supply chain resilience.

“Businesses are dealing with ever-increasing cyber risk, geopolitical uncertainty and ESG disclosure mandates. Those organizations that do not have a detailed view of their suppliers and third parties have increased risk and are vulnerable to unplanned and financially-damaging product shortages and business disruptions,” said Rick Goad, vice president of customer success and strategic alliances at Aravo. “In addition, ESG risks and stringent regulatory requirements require higher-quality supplier data and deeper analysis of ESG performance. Aravo’s integration with D&B data allows us to provide our customers with comprehensive visibility of their suppliers and third parties, all managed within the Aravo solution, to boost resilience.”

The Aravo Connectors for D&B provide:

Six financial health and stability risk indicators and 13 ESG risk indicators which generate a calculated risk level to quickly interpret a third party’s potential risk

Segmented results by data block including financial strengths, third-party risk insights, and D&B payment insights

Insight into SASB Sustainable Industry Classification and comparative values to industry peer averages for risk benchmarking

Easy-to-understand, color-coded risk levels and scores when elevated risk is present

The Aravo Third Party Management platform provides a flexible integration framework to connect with risk intelligence vendors, either through pre-configured Aravo Connectors or open APIs. Aravo Connectors include standard-defined data packages and best practices to help streamline onboarding, enrich risk reviews, enhance continuous monitoring, and trigger alerts and workflows to log issues and generate corrective actions. Aravo dashboards provide a unified view of risk scores for each third party across multiple risk domains including ESG, InfoSec, ABAC, GDPR, financial, ethics, supply chain resilience, and business continuity.

These standardized connectors support the most common D&B data blocks customers subscribe to. More than a dozen fully-mapped data blocks are also available through the Aravo platform.



About Aravo

Aravo delivers the smartest third-party risk and resilience solutions, powered by intelligent automation. As a centralized system of record for all third-party data, Aravo provides organizations with a complete view of their third-party ecosystem throughout the lifecycle of the relationship and across multiple risk domains including ABAC, ESG, GDPR, InfoSec, financial, ethics, supply chain resilience, and business continuity. For more than 20 years, Aravo’s award-winning technology and unrivaled domain expertise have helped the world’s most respected brands accelerate and optimize their third-party management programs, delivering better business outcomes faster and ensuring the agility to adapt as programs evolve. Learn more at www.aravo.com.

