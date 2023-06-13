Accolade to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), a healthcare provider that serves millions of members, today announced that it will release fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details

To Listen via Telephone: Pre-registration is required by the conference call operator. Please pre-register by clicking here (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI923dbf9312d54b2da4cc7883c77e68c9). Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at http://ir.accolade.com .

Replay: A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at http://ir.accolade.com.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade’s employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinion, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform that is engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com. Follow us on LinkedInTwitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Todd Friedman, Investor Relations, IR@accolade.com

Media Contact:

Media Inquiries, Media@accolade.com

Source: Accolade        


