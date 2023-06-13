Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,788 in the last 365 days.

Moldova to receive €20 million financing package to act against floods in Chisinau

The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) will provide €20 million in financing to Moldova for a project to regenerate the River Bic and transform it into an attractive asset for its residents and the region.

The EBRD is lending €8 million that will be complemented by an €8 million loan from the EIB and an investment grant of €4 million from the GCF.

“As Chisinau has grown, the river Bic has become polluted and is prone to flooding that impacts local communities, infrastructure and the economy, reducing the appeal of the city,” the EBRD said in a press release.

The project will fund a set of solutions that together will improve stormwater management and its interaction with the Bic River, including the partial realignment of 7.6 km of the river channel. For example, the drainage network will be rehabilitated and flap valves will be installed along the urban section of the river. This will reduce the damage and costs associated with increased flood risk, as well as improve water quality and create new opportunities for recreation, entertainment and sustainable mobility for some 100,000 people. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova to receive €20 million financing package to act against floods in Chisinau

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more