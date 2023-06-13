EU and IOM provide generators to Ukrainian customs and border guards

The European Union, together with the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Mission in Ukraine, recently provided essential assistance to the State Customs Service of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian customs units in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions received 17 portable generators, while border guard units in Odesa, Lviv, Chernivtsi, and Zakarpattia regions received 11 diesel generators.

The new equipment will ensure uninterrupted operation of customs and border guard services, as well as other state services during power outages associated with Russian aggression against Ukraine.

