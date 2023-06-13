Moldova: ‘Rock at the Fortress’ concert brings together music enthusiasts from both banks of the Nistru River

On 10 June, the “Rock at the Fortress” concert was organised at the Tighina/Bender Fortress in Moldova, to mark the completion of restoration and conservation works at the site.

The event took place with the financial support of the European Union through the Confidence Building Measures Programme implemented by UNDP.

Sixty musicians from both banks of the Nistru River, united within the Moldovan National Youth Orchestra (MNYO), reinterpreted rock songs from Nirvana, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Elton John, Okean Elzy and others.

“I’m from Tiraspol, and this is the first time I’ve attended a concert here in the fortress, namely the MNYO concerts. The atmosphere here is incredible. It’s interesting to see how history intertwines with modernity at a cultural event: a 15th century fortress and rock music of today,” said Olesia, one of the spectators.

The Confidence Building Measures Programme, financed by the EU and implemented by UNDP, strengthens trust between the inhabitants of both banks of the Nistru River, by involving them in joint development projects.

