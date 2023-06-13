NDS 2016 – 2035 desktop review at national level nears completion

The National Development Strategy 2016 – 2035 desktop review phase at the national level in Honiara is towards the end of completion.

Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) Deputy Secretary – Program Development Coordination & Monitoring, and Chair of NDS National Review working group Roy Mae, said the consultation carried out and compilation of reports is 80 per cent of completion.

The NDS 2016 – 2035 Review Working Group held their weekly update meeting on Thursday 8 June for each of the three MNPDC consultation teams to give updates on the progress of the review process.

Over the past four weeks, the three teams have been busy carrying out the review consultation at the national level with ministries, government agencies, development partners, the private sector, Non-government Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders.

Local Technical Advisor and Development Planning Consultant, Nelson Ari is impressed and commended the work carried out by MNPDC officers on the consultation and on compilation of data and reports.

A validation workshop is scheduled to be held later this month before this nationwide exercise will be rolled out to the provinces around early July 2023 for the provincial consultations.

Stakeholders that will be consulted in the provinces includes Members of Provincial Assemblies, NGOs, CSOs, Faith-based Organisations and communities at constituency and ward levels.

The NDS review will provide a high-level progress update to the Solomon Islands Government and other stakeholders and seek to provide information on the extent of progress against priorities, taking into account the significant challenges and constraints to progress that the country has faced in recent times.

The review will also aim to provide a set of recommendations to strengthen and facilitate improved and efficient implementation of the NDS as well as give basis for the development of a smooth transition strategy for LDC graduation.

The New Zealand Government through the New Zealand High Commission in Honiara and the United Nation Development Program – UNDP through the Governance for Resilient Development (Gov4Res) Project are supporting the review of NDS as well as the Solomon Islands Government. – MNPDC Press

MNPDC NDS 2016 – 2035 Review working group during their progress update meeting on Thursday last week.

NDS Review Consultation at the National Statistics office