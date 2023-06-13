SOLOMON ISLANDS TO CELEBRATE HISTORIC KING’S BIRTHDAY

Solomon Islands will celebrate the first King’s official birthday on Friday 16 June following the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on 6 May 2023.

The Government has declared Friday 16 June a Public Holiday and the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force together with Uniform and Cultural Groups will stage a public parade at Lawson Tama Stadium.

Prior to the parade, a dawn traditional drum beating and panpipe music float parade will be staged along the Honiara main street.

The Governor General His Excellency Sir David Vunagi will deliver a speech and will also officiate the Honours and Awards ceremony to recipients in recognition of their services to the nation. A Pardon Ceremony will also be officiated after the presentation of the Honours and Awards.

The Solomon Islands was granted independence from the British Empire in 1978, however the country is still in the British Commonwealth of Nations, and the King of England is also King of Solomon Islands.

The King’s Birthday is not celebrated in the UK on the actual birthday of the current British monarch. As it can be difficult to organize parades and other festive events in the winter, the custom has arisen of celebrating this holiday sometime in June without regard to when the King was actually born. This tradition started up with Edward VII and was revived by George VI, who was born in the month of December.

The exact date of the King’s Official Birthdays varies from country to country, but it’s usually sometime in June. In Solomon Islands, it is celebrated on the second Saturday of June. However, this year it will be celebrated on Friday 16 June. His Majesty was born on 14th November 1948 and will turn 75 years old towards the end of the year.

King Charles III, formerly known as The Prince of Wales, became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

In addition to his official and ceremonial duties in the United Kingdom and overseas previously as The Prince of Wales, His majesty has taken a keen and active interest in all areas of public life for decades. The King has been instrumental in establishing more than 20 charities over 40 years, including: The Prince’s Trust, The Prince’s Foundation and The Prince of Wales Charitable Fund. His Majesty has worked closely with many organisations, publicly supporting a wide variety of causes relating to the environment, rural communities and education to name a few. ENDS///

-GCU Press