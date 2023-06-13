GP investigators attend workshop on criminal case proof and evidence review

A total of nine investigators from Guadalcanal Police (GP) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Henderson have attended a workshop on criminal case proof and evidence review on 8 June 2023.

The workshop was conducted by the China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) as part of the capacity development of RSIPF in the areas of investigation.

The topics covered during the workshop include proof in criminal case investigation, discovery of evidence in criminal cases and criminal evidence review method.

Supervising Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention Mr Rodney Kuma says, “I believe the colleagues have learned a lot today. Thanks to CPLT for organizing such a workshop.”

“I would like to thank the Commissioner of CPLT for not only delivering such training for Guadalcanal but for the whole RSIPF. We look forward to such workshops in the future for our officers,” AC Kuma said.

The Criminal Investigating Officer (CIO) GP Sergeant Dalton Dickson says, “The workshop is really beneficial. Although Solomon Islands and China have differences in legal systems, we still have learned new skills and ideas”.

CPLT criminal investigation expert Mr. Zheng Xiaoren says, “Evidence is the foundation and core of the entire criminal investigation operations, which makes it become one of the most important parts in law enforcement standardization.”

He says, “More experience sharing on these topics will continue between RSIPF and CPLT in the coming future.” //End//

GP Officers participate during the workshop

CPLT expert Mr Zheng share with GP officers during the training

Supervising AC National Capital and Crime Prevention Mr Rodney Kuma give his remark during the opening program

-RSIPF Press