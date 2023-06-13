RSIPF farewell late Police Constable Thomas Kalola

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has farewelled the late Police Constable Late Thomas Kalola at the St Barnabas Cathedral Church, in Honiara on 6 June 2023.

RSIPF Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mr. Ian Vaevaso gave a eulogy tribute at the funeral service.

DC Vaevaso said, “The sad news of the passing away of late Constable Kalola is really hard news to take in. I am lost for words to describe the sadness that all of us have experienced from the news of the passing away of one of our colleagues.”

Deputy Commissioner Vaevaso says, “Late Kalola is a faithful servant working at the investigation Unit at the National Traffic Department till the day he passed away

“The passing away of late Constable Kalola denied his aspiration and satisfying career. Let me assure the relatives and friends that the RSIPF salutes him and will continue to remember the legacy he has left behind. His positive contributions to the RSIPF and his excellent leadership in the field of Policing in the country,” DC Vaevaso adds.

Mr Vaevaso says, “We valued so much his contributions to the RSIPF and the people of Solomon Islands. The length of time he served in the RSIPF was highly commendable and honoured by all ranks and files of the RSIPF for unselfishly serving the people of this country by enlisting into the RSIPF to protect life and property and to maintain law and order.”

“I salute him for his service,” says DC Vaevaso. //End//

The Police Band taking the lead upon the arrival of the Late Kalola casket at the St Barnabas Cathedral Church in Honiara.

Sprinkling of holy water over the casket during the funeral service at St Barnabas Cathedral

PRT team pay their last respect during the funeral service.

Clinton Smith of RAPPP paying his respect to Late Constable Kalola during the funeral service.

Assistant Commissioner, Everlyn Thugea, pays tribute to Late Kalola

-RSIPF Press