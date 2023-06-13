Irish Fellowship Program 2024/2025

Ireland is once again offering two newly fully funded Fellowships to the Pacific region for Masters level studies in Ireland in the academic year 2024/2025. This is part of Ireland’s Strategy for Partnership with Small Island Developing States to establish an annual number of awards to professionals for postgraduate study in Irish higher education institutions, in courses relevant to addressing climate change and its associated challenges.

Applications for the scholarships will open on 3 July 2023 on the Fellowships website: Ireland Fellows Programme – SIDS | Ireland Fellows Programme (irishaidfellowships.ie)

Closing date for applications is 31 July 2023.