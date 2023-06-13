Limitless X CEO Jas Mathur Receives Championship Belt from the World Boxing Council (WBC)

/EIN News/ -- CEO of Limitless X Jas Mathur receives the Championship Belt Presented by Floyd Mayweather and Mauricio Sulaimán, President of WBC

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Inc ., (OTCQB: VYBE) ("the Company"), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jas Mathur has been presented with the World Boxing Council’s (WBC) “Championship Freedom Belt” by Floyd Mayweather and Mauricio Sulaimán, President of WBC. Entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder, chairman, and CEO of private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Robert F. Smith, was also a recipient of the same award.

This remarkable honor comes as recognition of Mr. Mathur’s outstanding contributions to the industry and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of excellence.

The World Boxing Council, boxing’s most prestigious sanctioning body, recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, and in its most recent ceremony, honored Juneteenth Black History, while celebrating the remarkable achievements and visionary leadership demonstrated by Mr. Mathur and Limitless X for their contributions to the sporting and business community.

The green and gold strap remains the ultimate benchmark for aspiring champions in boxing, symbolizing excellence and continuous improvement. The WBC emblem represents a commitment to transparency and advancement, setting the standard for the industry.

Mr. Mathur expressed deep gratitude for the esteemed recognition, stating, "It is truly an honor to receive this championship belt from the World Boxing Council. This recognition is not only a personal achievement but a reflection of the incredible team at Limitless X, who continuously strive to break barriers and redefine the boundaries of what is possible. We remain committed to delivering unparalleled experiences that leave a lasting impact on our audiences."

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing. The Company has a global eco-system with three verticals and a series of unique product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD Industries.

Media Contact

media@limitlessx.com

Investor Relations Contact

investors@limitlessx.com

800-736-2030

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bffa359d-7f88-406f-9bce-cbad303751aa

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1db20d9-2eac-4a83-8ad7-28123252d576