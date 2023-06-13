Virtualware's VIROO set to support Mixed Reality capabilities upon its new release

/EIN News/ -- BILBAO, Spain, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spanish listed company Virtualware (EPA:MLVIR), a global leader in immersive technology solutions, today announced its readiness to support mixed reality (MR) capabilities on its VIROO 2.4 release coming in July.

The version 2.4 of VIROO boasts the capacity to blend VR and AR/MR technologies within its sessions, creating a seamless experience with multiple users connected from various locations and using different devices, offering a true cross-platform interoperability.

This remarkable feature is already operational with HTC's VIVE XR ELITE and will extend for every pass-through capable headset including PICO XR headsets, Meta Quest 3, and will explore the future capabilities of the coming Apple's Vision Pro, enabling users to take full advantage of this innovative technology.

“With VIROO's unique capabilities, we can facilitate multi-user sessions that incorporate both VR and AR/MR devices. This makes VIROO a highly versatile platform, enabling a transparent use of both immersive technologies and allowing users to choose their preferred immersive experience,” said Sergio Barrera, CTO and Co-founder of Virtualware.

Virtualware aims to leverage the groundbreaking MR feature by introducing of a few simple yet powerful drag and drop components on VIROO Studio for Unity, allowing any developer to create and publish adaptative XR content effortlessly.

With a diverse client base that includes GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, Gestamp, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, El Retoño Technical University, and EAN University, Virtualware is poised for further global expansion.

Virtualware is a pioneering global technology firm specializing in virtual reality solutions. Since its establishment in 2004, the company has executed over 500 projects across 33 countries. Its innovative VRaaS platform, VIROO, is aimed at making virtual reality accessible to businesses of all sizes and sectors.

It started trading at Euronext Paris last April, with a market valuation over 27 million euros.

Contact: Pedrosa IR ir@pedrosa.uk