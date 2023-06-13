Future Growth Prospects: Bone Growth Stimulator Market Foreseen to Reach USD 3.80 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis is a key factor driving bone growth stimulator revenue growth

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size – USD 2.22 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%” — Emergen Research

The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Bone Growth Stimulator Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status.

The bone growth stimulator market is estimated to grow at a 5.8% revenue CAGR over the forecast period, reaching a value of USD 1.10 billion in 2021. Bone growth stimulators' consistent market revenue increase can be ascribed to the rising acceptance of minimally and non-invasive surgical procedures. The growing need for minimally invasive or non-invasive procedures to treat patients with bone injuries has increased the need for bone growth stimulators. Additionally, due to the prevalence of spinal cord injuries worldwide, there is now a greater need for spinal fusion surgeries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 250,000 and 500,000 people suffer spinal cord injuries annually, most frequently as a result of car accidents, slips and falls, and violent crimes.

A bone growth stimulator is an electrical stimulation treatment used to enhance bone healing in complicated fractures. This is an alternative therapy, which is mostly suggested by surgeons to speed up the healing process of fractures. In addition, availability of sophisticated and cutting-edge bone growth stimulators as well as rising public knowledge about advantages of bone growth stimulation therapy is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Bone Growth Stimulator Market, By Modality (Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins, and Platelet-Rich Plasma), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Orthofix US LLC, Stryker, Medical Device Business Services, Inc., Bioventus, Medtronic, DJO, LLC, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Ossatec Benelux BV

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

PRIMARY RESEARCH MODEL

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is initiated to verify the numbers or figures. This process is usually performed by having a detailed discussion with the industry experts. Discussions with the subject matter experts were conducted to obtain quantitative and qualitative information and validate our market research findings.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Bone Growth Stimulator Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Platelet-rich Plasma

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union & Non-Union Bone Fractures

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries

Other Applications

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Bone Growth Stimulator Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The bone growth stimulation devices segment is expected to register a steadily fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Demand for these devices to treat non-union fractures and spinal fusion operations is rising, which is further driving market revenue growth. In addition, increasing expenditures in R&D activities by major market players as well as availability of reimbursement for bone growth stimulation therapy is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The spinal fusion surgeries segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period. This is due to rising prevalence of spinal illnesses and expanding use of minimally invasive surgical techniques. In addition, increasing frequency of persistent low back pain and degenerative spinal disorders rising and demand for spinal fusion surgeries are also driving market revenue growth.

On 20 December, 2022, Essent Biologics, a major provider of human-derived cell and scaffold materials, introduced its novel Micronized Bone Matrix (MBM) for use in 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Bone Growth Stimulator Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

