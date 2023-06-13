DevOps Market: A Rapidly Expanding Sector with Expected Revenue of USD 57.90 Billion by 2030

DevOps Market

Rise in need for continuous and fast application delivery and an increase in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX drive the growth of the DevOps market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global DevOps market was pegged at $6.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $57.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The rise in the need for continuous and fast application delivery, applications running in the dynamic IT environment, and a surge in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX have boosted the growth of the global DevOps market. However, heavy dependence on legacy processes hinders market growth. On the contrary, the high rate of adoption among SMEs and software development application and AI capabilities of DevOps solutions are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the growth of the DevOps market positively due to surge in demand for software and online web-based applications among businesses.

• During the Covid-19 outbreak, the need for DevOps solutions to streamline the process of software application development by promoting collaboration between several entities of the software development lifecycle increased.

The report segments the global DevOps market on the basis of component, cloud type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global DevOps market. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.

By cloud type, the public segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global DevOps industry. However, the hybrid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.

By region, the global DevOps market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

The report includes an analysis of major market players such as Amazon Web Services, inc., Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microfocus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Rackspace Technology.

