Global Viscosity Sensor Market Size to Reach USD 300.51 Billion in 2032

Reports And Data

Viscosity Sensor Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The viscosity sensor market on a global scale generated revenue of USD 188.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to exhibit a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The demand for accurate fluid property measurement and control, especially in the F&B, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries, is increasing, and various F&B processing firms across the world are investing consistently in implementing this technology to enhance their manufacturing processes, which are the key factors driving the market's revenue growth.

The development of new types of viscosity sensors due to technological advancements has led to an increase in the precision of viscosity measurements. Furthermore, the increasing demand for viscosity measurements across various industries is another factor driving revenue growth for the market.

There is a trend towards miniaturization of viscosity sensors to meet the increasing demand for small and portable devices in different industries. Miniaturization has resulted in the creation of handheld viscosity sensors, which are convenient to use on-site. In response to the rising demand for automation and smart technology, smart viscosity sensors have been developed, which have cloud-based data storage, wireless connectivity, and real-time data transmission.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/5955

The top 15 companies in the market:

• Brookfield Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

• Anton Paar GmbH

• KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

• Tinsley Laboratories Ltd.

• AMETEK, Inc.

• Sensorex

• Endress+Hauser AG

• GPI Measurement

• Xylem Inc.

• Omega Engineering, Inc.

• FLEXIM GmbH

• Viscotek Corporation

• Verder Scientific

• HYDAC Technology Corporation

• CAMCORP, Inc.

Non-contact viscosity sensors that measure viscosity without coming into contact with the fluid being measured are being increasingly used in many industrial applications due to their ability to measure viscosity without affecting the fluid's properties. As viscosity measurements become more precise, more sophisticated viscosity sensors are being created, and cutting-edge algorithms and MEMS technology are being used to increase the accuracy of viscosity measurements. There is also a trend towards integrating viscosity sensors with other technologies such as rheometry and spectroscopy to provide a more comprehensive analysis of fluid properties.

The major factors driving revenue growth of the market include the rising demand for viscosity measurements across different industries, technological advancements, increasing investments in process control and automation, and the increasing need for small, portable viscosity sensors, particularly in the cosmetics and F&B sectors. The rising demand for automation and smart devices, including smart sensors and precise and accurate viscosity measurements, is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of viscosity sensors, particularly high-precision sensors, the complexity of viscosity measurements, particularly for non-Newtonian fluids, the limited availability of skilled technicians, the use of viscosity sensors in industries such as O&G, and integration with other technologies are major factors that could restrain market revenue growth.

The capillary viscometers segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, primarily due to their increasing use in the F&B industry. The rotational viscometers segment is expected to exhibit a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to their increasing use in the petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries. The resonant viscometer segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share during the forecast period, primarily due to their increasing use in the cosmetics industry.

The food & beverage industry segment is expected to exhibit the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing use of viscosity sensors in the F&B sector for quality control. The petrochemical industry segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising use of viscosity sensors in the petrochemical industry to monitor the viscosity of liquids, such as fuels and lubricants. The cosmetics industry segment is expected to exhibit considerably fast revenue growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing use of viscosity sensors in the cosmetic industry to monitor the viscosity of liquids, such as lotions and creams.

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

• Sphere

• Cylinder

• Rod

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

• Oil & Gas (O&G)

• Biotech

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Food & Beverage (F&B)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1582

Thank you for reading our report. For further query or inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will help you get the report as per your needs.

Browse Our Related Links:

Polycarbonate Film Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polycarbonate-films-market

Polyethylene Wax Market Outlook - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyethylene-wax-pe-market

Synthetic Latex Polymer Market Analysis – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/synthetic-latex-polymers-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.



