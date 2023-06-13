Power Electronics Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2023 – 2030: ABB Group, Fuji Electric

Global Power Electronics Market Trends

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Power Electronics Market by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module, and Power IC), Material (Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Sapphire, and Other), and Application (Power Management, UPS, Renewable, and Others), and End User (Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Military & Defense, Energy & Power, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. According to the report, the global power electronics market size was valued at $26.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $43.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The global power electronics market research report begins with a thorough overview of the industry and gives the benefit of the entire market. It provides in-depth analyses of market dynamics, potential future growth areas, market trends, consumer behavior, market performance, selling prices, and estimation. Moreover, it offers a thorough analysis of all significant regional and global segments of the active optical cable market.

The survey offers a thorough analysis of the global power electronics market's opportunities, constraints, and driving factors. These insights provide strategic guidance to identify motivating factors, put strategies in place to achieve sustainable growth and take advantage of openings to explore market potential.

The research offers a detailed analysis of the global power electronics market for each region. Regions analyzed in the study include North America (The U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the U.K., Russia, Spain, France, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East, and Africa). The data and statistics mentioned in the research are valuable in determining strategies such as expansion in specific regions and exploring untapped potential in different markets. AMR also offers customization services for a specific region and segment as per client requirements.

Key Market Segments Includes:

• By Device Type

o Power Discrete

o Power Module

o Power IC

• By Material

o Silicon Carbide

o Gallium Nitride

o Sapphire

o Others

• By Application

o Power Management

o UPS

o Renewable

o Others

• By End Use

o Telecommunication

o Industrial

o Automotive

o Consumer Electronics

o Military and defense

o Energy and Power

o Others

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the operating room equipment market analysis from 20WW to 20MM to identify the prevailing operating room equipment market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the operating room equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the power electronics market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global operating room equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and power electronics market growth strategies.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the global power electronics market growth in 2020, owing to the implementation of the partial or complete lockdown globally. However, with the rise in demand for fundamentals of power electronics and power electronics devices solutions the market witnessed relatively high growth by the end of 2021. Nevertheless, the market was principally hit by several obstacles created amid the COVID-19 pandemic such as lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects. In contrast, a rise in penetration of power electronics inverters solutions is expected to drive the growth of the test and measurement equipment market during the post-pandemic.

The key market players analyzed in the report include ABB Group, Fuji Electric Co. LTD, Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Rockwell Automation, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Toshiba Corporation.

These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

