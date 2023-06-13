springbig Introduces Subscription Loyalty Service

The Company’s paid subscription feature provides retailers with effective tools to build strong relationships with consumers

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, today announced the launch of its Subscription Loyalty Service. The service utilizes springbig’s catalog of technologically advanced marketing tools to power a retailer’s subscriber experience and inspire higher engagement.

The Subscription Loyalty Service offers retailers complete control to create and manage their paid-subscription programs. Through the Subscription Setup Portal, retailers can dictate subscription rates, implement free trial periods, design subscription tiers and introduce offers for new and returning customers. In addition, retailers can engage with subscribers by offering discounts on reward points and early-bird access to special promotions. The Subscription Loyalty Service enables retailers to segment their consumer base and offer tailored subscription services that personalize the customer experience. At any point, companies can assess the performance of their subscription services by examining analytical dashboards that highlight the most impactful data points.

“Research proves that a rewarding paid subscription has the ability to take a business to the next level,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “The Subscription Loyalty Service is a complete business solution that provides retailers with all the tools needed to create a successful subscription program. From its customization features to its analytic capabilities, this service reimagines the use of subscription services in cannabis and beyond.”

The Subscription Loyalty Service is the latest addition to springbig's suite of business solutions. Previously, springbig introduced the Brands Marketplace, Build Your Own Audience, Compare Campaigns and Member Offers features along with integrations with Cova, COMBASE, Alleaves and Flowhub. For more information regarding springbig’s newest features and integration efforts, please visit https://springbig.com/ .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” ’of the registration statement on Form S-4, the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination, the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 21, 2022, and in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of springbig), and other assumptions, which may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact

Ryan Flanagan

ICR Strategic Communications & Advisory

ir@springbig.com