Renowned Fintech Expert Mike Sigal Joins ARC as Strategic Advisor, Revolutionizing Web3
Mike Sigal will play a multifaceted role, assisting ARC in closing clients and partners, driving business development initiatives, and providing valuable support in fundraising efforts
Leading fintech expert Mike Sigal has joined forces with ARC, an innovative technology company committed to reshaping Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi), as a strategic advisor in a groundbreaking collaboration.
With extensive experience and expertise in the fintech and innovation space, Sigal has played a vital role in the success of numerous startups, corporations, and investment funds. As a Partner at 500 Startups, a prominent fintech fund and accelerator with over 225 investments across 26 countries, including notable companies like Credit Karma, Grab, RealtyShares, Simple (acquired by BBVA), and Stripe, Sigal has been instrumental in supporting the digital transformation of financial services. Additionally, as the co-founder of Upside Partners, a Silicon Valley-based consultancy, he has guided corporations and institutions in achieving operational excellence in innovation by implementing best practices from startups and venture investors.
With an impressive track record spanning 35 years in the global startup ecosystem, Sigal's entrepreneurial expertise and advisory role have been sought after by numerous institutions. Having founded seven companies, including one with an executive role in an IPO, and successfully exiting three, he has also served as an advisor to dozens of organizations, helping them implement innovation strategies inspired by the startup ecosystem.
ARC, a trailblazing technology company at the forefront of Web3 development, has established itself as a driving force in decentralized finance (DeFi). By collaborating with Mike Sigal, ARC gains access to his extensive industry knowledge and strategic insights, further enhancing their ability to redefine the future of Web3 and transform the financial landscape.
This strategic collaboration between Mike Sigal and ARC marks a pivotal moment in Web3 development. As a strategic advisor, Sigal will leverage his wealth of experience to amplify ARC's mission of revolutionizing Web3. He will play a multifaceted role, assisting ARC in closing clients and partners, driving business development initiatives, and providing valuable support in fundraising efforts. Together, they are poised to propel ARC to new heights in reshaping the future of Web3.
Their partnership is driven by a shared vision of reshaping decentralized finance and driving innovation in the DeFi ecosystem. Through their collaboration, they aim to push the boundaries of Web3, catalyzing transformative advancements across the financial landscape.
Expressing his excitement, Mike Sigal stated he is thrilled to contribute his wealth of experience to ARC as a strategic advisor, driving the Web3 revolution and unlocking new possibilities for Web3 development.
ARC's CEO, TJ Dunham, welcomed Mike Sigal with utmost excitement and a profound sense of privilege. Recognizing Sigal's unparalleled expertise and track record of success, this collaboration holds immense promise in realizing ARC's objectives. Dunham further emphasized Sigal's pivotal role in shaping ARC's strategic direction, driving innovation, and transforming the landscape of Web3, DeFi ecosystem. Sigal's insights and guidance will empower ARC to navigate the complex challenges of the industry and unlock new frontiers in development.
About Mike Sigal:
Mike Sigal is a globally recognized expert in fintech and innovation in financial services. Currently he serves as advisor to numerous startup founders and venture fund managers.
About ARC:
ARC is an innovative technology company committed to reshaping Web3 through its innovative AI-powered Web3 IDE and extensive suite of tools to build and seamlessly access decentralized finance for users of all levels. With a focus on driving DeFi ecosystems, ARC is positioning itself to become a leading force in the industry.
