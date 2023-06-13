Vertical Farming Market: Trend and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

Global Vertical Farming Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Vertical Farming Market by Structure (Building-based Structure and Container-based Structure), Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics), and Component (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global vertical farming market for the years 2021 to 2030. Its goal is to help stakeholders fully comprehend the current state of the industry. The report offers insightful information on a variety of market aspects through both quantitative and qualitative analyses. It presents a regional analysis of the market for vertical farming globally. The data in the report was carefully examined and verified by well-known market players and is based on very reliable sources.

Top Trends in Vertical Farming Market-

The rising demand for certain crops, like chili peppers and bell, is one trend to focus on. Celery is the crop that is growing the fastest in vertical farms, though strawberries, lettuce, cherries, and leafy greens are also frequently grown in vertical farming. This is because celery is so versatile and simple to grow. To ensure profitability, businesses must confirm the commercial viability of their products in vertical farms. However, the length of time it takes for crops to mature varies depending on the type of plant; for example, herbs and ripening crops take longer but frequently have higher profit margins.

The industry of vertical farming is using hydroponic farming more and more, which is another trend to be informed about. Demand for hydroponic machinery is increasing as farmers use hydroponic components to decrease the weight and infrastructure needed to support the technology. By lowering time to market, ensuring high performance, and delivery and manufacturing costs, vertical farming also aims to increase efficiency. The future of the vertical farming market is anticipated to be influenced by these trends.

Segmentation for the Global Vertical Farming Market-

By Structure-

• Container-based Vertical Farms

• Building-based Vertical Farms

By Growth Mechanism-

• Hydroponics

• Aeroponics

• Aquaponics

By Component-

• Irrigation Component

• Climate Control

• Building Material

• Others

By Region-

• North America (U.S., MEXICO, and CANADA)

• Europe (UK, GERMANY, FRANCE, NETHERLANDS, and REST OF EUROPE)

• LAMEA (SAUDI ARABIA, BRAZIL, SOUTH AFRICA, and REST OF LAMEA)

• Asia-Pacific (INDIA, CHINA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SINGAPORE, and REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC)

Competitive Landscape-

The report provides a detailed analysis of the major vendors and key market players are AEROFARMS, AMHYDRO (AMERICAN HYDROPONICS), ILLUMITEX INC., 4D BIOS INC., URBAN CROP SOLUTIONS, AGRILUTION, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., HORT AMERICAS, EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., and SKY GREENS. The research offers insights into their operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance profiles, and developments. The market's competitive landscape is thoroughly examined in this section of the report, which aids in understanding the level of market competition.

Important Topics Mentioned in the Vertical Farming Market Report-

• How big is the vertical farming market now, and how is it predicted to grow in the future?

• What are the main factors boosting the market for vertical farming?

• What are the biggest challenges facing the vertical farming sector, and how are stakeholders overcoming them?

• What are the key market trends for vertical farming, and how will they impact the sector in the future?

• What are the main geographical areas where the vertical farming market is concentrated, and what are the factors that drive growth in each region?

• What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the vertical farming market?

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Vertical Farming Market

The global vertical farming market suffered a negative impact from the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the global electronics and semiconductor industries, production facilities have been halted, and the slowdown and unavailability of the workforce across the globe created a shortage of workers in the vertical farming sector.

However, COVID-19's negative impact on the semiconductor and electronics industries only remained for a short moment, and by early 2021, the market anticipated observing strong efficiency and high demand for these systems during the post-pandemic period.

On the other hand, the pandemic had also grown to be a major concern for farmers all over the world, restricting the access of agricultural laborers and leading to problems with global supply chains. These aspects contributed to the development of trends in vertical farming. Due to the rise in interest in urban agriculture as a way of reducing stress and addressing localized food shortages, the vertical farming market saw profitable growth during the pandemic, Furthermore, the global situation has returned to normal, and the market for vertical farming has recovered back.

