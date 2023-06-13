Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: A Comprehensive Overview of the Industry's Players and Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing hostility across various countries and increasing government expenditure on R&D for military purposes are key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 6.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.4%, Market Trends – Modernizing military technology and AI integration” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence in Military market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence in Military market. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration of Artificial Intelligence in Military market.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for military market size reached USD 6.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing hostility and terrorism and political instability are expected to boost market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing government expenditure on research & development of AI enabled military weapons is expected to support market growth between 2021 and 2028.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2021- 2028

CAGR: 13.4%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Lockheed Martin Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, BAE Systems, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Textron Inc., SparkCognition Government Systems, Arkray, Inc., and Leidos Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Cyber security segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Development of new tools and technologies have led to an inclining rate of cybercrimes globally.

Deep learning segment is expected to registera significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing need for more advanced solutions for processing large volumes of big and development of AI algorithms for better decision-making.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to robust presence of key market players, including Lockheed Martin Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and BAE Systems, Inc. among others in developed countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented global AI for military market on the basis of offering, platform, application, technology, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Artificial Intelligence Solutions

Cloud

On-premises

Artificial Intelligence Platforms

Hardware

Processor

Network

Memory

Services

Software Assistance

Upgradation & Maintenance

Deployment & Integration

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Land

Autonomous Combat Vehicles

Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Autonomous Combat Robots

Sea

Unmanned Maritime Vehicles

Anti-Missile Technology

Ship Navigation Systems

Air

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Aircraft Maintenance

Cognitive Electronic Warfare

Space

Satellite Data Processing

Intelligent Navigation Systems

AI Assistant Robots

Space Exploration

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reconnaissance and Intelligence gathering

Surveillance and Counterinsurgency

Information Processing

Cyber Security

Threat Analysis

Warfare Simulation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Smart Quantum Technology

Natural Language Processing

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Artificial Intelligence in Military market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence in Military market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Artificial Intelligence in Military industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Artificial Intelligence in Military market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Artificial Intelligence in Military industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

