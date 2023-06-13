Multiwall Bags Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% and cross a worth of US$ 15.57 Billion between forecast 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the dominant region in the global multiwall bags market, largely driven by its expanding population and key factors such as rising food demand, advancements in agricultural techniques, and rapid urbanization, particularly in countries like India and China. Due to the growth of the organized retail sector, multiwall bag manufacturers have recognized the United States as a significant market.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The multiwall bags market is anticipated to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a market share of US$ 15.57 billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 24.42 billion in 2023.



The use of sustainable material in the packaging line along with the popularity of paper bags is garnering the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding paper sacks businesses along with the advantages of multiwall paper sacks are garnering market growth.

The wide range of applications including food, pet food and care, chemicals pharmaceutical, and other groceries add value to the market. Alongside this, the government banned different grades of plastic to limit carbon emissions, which has increased the consumption of recyclable and multilayered paper bags.

The closed bag along with the bleached or natural papers is gaining traction in the market.

The key usage of durable multiwall bags in construction materials like cement, chemicals, fertilizers, grains, and seeds is expected to flourish in the market. The cost efficiency with eco-friendly, and lower cost of recycling has also propelled the market.

Some of the common multiwall bags include simple brown craft paper bags, pinch-bottom sacks, valve sacks, and others.



Key Takeaways:

The United States market leads the multiwall bags market in terms of market share in North America. The United States region held a market share of 18.3% in 2023. The growth in this region is attributed to the expanding outlets, attractive creative packaging, and sustainable packaging. North America region held a significant market share of 27.1% in 2022. Germany market is another successful market in the Europe region. The market holds a market share of 4.3% in 2022. The growth is attributed to the bans on plastic packaging and growing awareness around carbon emissions. Europe region held a market share of 24.7% in 2022. India’s multiwall bags market booms at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The market’s growth is attributed to proliferating packaged food sales along with the focus on promoting paper bags. China's market also thrives at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is caused by the high penetration of innovative ideas. Based on material type, the plastic segment held the leading market share of 70.6% in 2022. Based on end-use type, the food segment performs well as it held a leading market share of 38.3% in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors focus on enhancing the bag quality, adding many layers, and applying different types of papers. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Recent Market Developments:

Novolex has introduced the load and fold bags with patent pending design, single and double-fold options, sturdy paper twist handles, and tamper-evident options.

Inteplast Group has launched its flexible paper packaging solutions with 100% recyclable with custom printing available. The solution comes with white and Kraft color options and heavy-duty versions.

Key Players Operating in this Market:

Sonoco Products Company

Novolex

Wellform Packing Group Co., Ltd.

Inteplast Group

ProAmpac LLC

Berry Global, Inc.

Nihon Matai Co., Ltd.

Gilchrist Bag Manufacturing LLC

Alpha Poly Corporation

Mondi Group

Klabin

Ross & Wallace Paper Products, Inc.

Cromwell Polyethylene Ltd.

Segezha Group LLC

Seevent Plastics Ltd.

Wooderson Packaging Ltd.

LC Packaging International BV

PH DOBIS Sp. z o.o.

Muscat Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

Detpak

Key Segments Covered:

By Material:

Plastic

Paper

By Capacity:

Up to 5Kg

6Kg to 10Kg

11Kg to 25Kg

Above 25Kg

By End-use:

Food

Chemical & Fertilizers

Building & Construction

Automotive

Other End Use



By Region:

North America The United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Market Background

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Material

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Capacity

7. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By End-use

8. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Region

9. North America Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Country

10. Latin America Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Country

