Geosynthetics Market: A Breakdown of the Industry by Technology, Application, and Geography at a CAGR of 5.8%
Increasing investments in infrastructure development and waste management in developing countries are some key factors driving geosynthetics market growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global geosynthetics market size reached USD 9.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in infrastructure development and waste management investment in developing countries are major factors driving global geosynthetics market revenue growth. Increasing demand for geomembrane for lining and waterproofing is expected to propel revenue growth of the market going ahead.
Increasing investments in road network development and highway repairs is also expected to augment market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising investments in the construction of railway networks in countries including India and China to expand logistics network are expected to boost market growth to a significant extent. Geomembranes are utilized as lining solutions and waterproofing systems in railway infrastructure including tunnels, bridges, and railways terminals, which is expected to boost demand owing to expansion of networks and also due to need for repair and maintenance following recent major flooding and structural damage, attributable to climate change and changing weather conditions.
The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Some major companies in the market report include Berry Global, Inc., Agru America, Inc., Solmax International Inc., Officine Maccaferri SpA, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Low & Bonar plc, Propex Operating Company LLC, Tensar International Corporation, and HUESKER Group
Objectives of the Report:
Industrial structure analysis of the Geosynthetics market by identification of various sub-segments
Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis
Competitive landscape benchmarking
Analysis of Geosynthetics market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market
Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Geosynthetics market
Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,
The report studies the historical data of the Geosynthetics Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.
Emergen Research has segmented the global geosynthetics on the basis of type, material, functions, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Geogrids
Geotextiles
Geonets
Geomembranes
Geofoam
Others
Material Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyester
PVC
Others
Function Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Separation
Filtration
Drainage
Reinforcement
Protection (Cushion)
Barrier/Containment
Erosion Control
Application Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Water Management
Waste Management
Civil Construction
Transportation Infrastructure
Others
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Points of Geosynthetics Market:
Geomembranes segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Polymeric sheets composed of polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polypropylene are used to produce geomembranes. Owing of excellent chemical resistance and longevity, geomembranes are widely utilized in landfill applications, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.
PVC segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising usage of PVC for manufacturing and fabrication of geomembranes. PVC is a thermoplastic synthetic polymer produced from vinyl chloride that is used to manufacture geomembrane.
Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Market growth in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by increasing demand for oil reinforcement in the foundation work of residential structures in countries such as China and India.
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.
