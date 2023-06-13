Geosynthetics Market: A Breakdown of the Industry by Technology, Application, and Geography at a CAGR of 5.8%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing investments in infrastructure development and waste management in developing countries are some key factors driving geosynthetics market growth

Market Size – USD 9.44 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for geomembrane for lining and waterproofing ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global geosynthetics market size reached USD 9.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in infrastructure development and waste management investment in developing countries are major factors driving global geosynthetics market revenue growth. Increasing demand for geomembrane for lining and waterproofing is expected to propel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Increasing investments in road network development and highway repairs is also expected to augment market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising investments in the construction of railway networks in countries including India and China to expand logistics network are expected to boost market growth to a significant extent. Geomembranes are utilized as lining solutions and waterproofing systems in railway infrastructure including tunnels, bridges, and railways terminals, which is expected to boost demand owing to expansion of networks and also due to need for repair and maintenance following recent major flooding and structural damage, attributable to climate change and changing weather conditions.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/820

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the market report include Berry Global, Inc., Agru America, Inc., Solmax International Inc., Officine Maccaferri SpA, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Low & Bonar plc, Propex Operating Company LLC, Tensar International Corporation, and HUESKER Group

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Geosynthetics market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Geosynthetics market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Geosynthetics market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/820

The report studies the historical data of the Geosynthetics Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global geosynthetics on the basis of type, material, functions, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Geogrids

Geotextiles

Geonets

Geomembranes

Geofoam

Others

Material Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyester

PVC

Others

Function Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Separation

Filtration

Drainage

Reinforcement

Protection (Cushion)

Barrier/Containment

Erosion Control

Application Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Water Management

Waste Management

Civil Construction

Transportation Infrastructure

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/820

Key Points of Geosynthetics Market:

Geomembranes segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Polymeric sheets composed of polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polypropylene are used to produce geomembranes. Owing of excellent chemical resistance and longevity, geomembranes are widely utilized in landfill applications, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

PVC segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising usage of PVC for manufacturing and fabrication of geomembranes. PVC is a thermoplastic synthetic polymer produced from vinyl chloride that is used to manufacture geomembrane.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Market growth in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by increasing demand for oil reinforcement in the foundation work of residential structures in countries such as China and India.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

