Global Electrical Engineering Services Market Size Is Anticipated to Surge Around US$ 354.79 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 3.28%

[216 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Electrical Engineering Services Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 274.12 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 354.79 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 3.28% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ABB, Siemens, GE, Enel, Legrand, Emerson, Prysmian, Schneider Electric, Iberdrola, State Grid Corp. of China, Grainger, Inc., Electrical Safety Specialists, G&W Electric Company, Fluor Corporation, Design Systems, Inc., and others.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Electrical Engineering Services Market By Product Type (Electrical Instrumentation System, Software As A Service (SaaS), Operation & Maintenance Services, Arc-Flash & Electrical Services, Solar Panel Design Services, Electrical Design & Layout Services, Electrical Instrumentation Services, And Others), By Application (Transportation & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing & Processing, Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Government, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Electrical Engineering Services Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 274.12 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 354.79 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.28% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Electrical Engineering Services? How big is the Electrical Engineering Services Industry?

Report Overview:

Electrical engineering is one of the more modern subfields of engineering, and its primary concerns include the design, development, and use of tools, machinery, and systems that make use of electricity, electronics, and electromagnetic. The total value of the global electrical engineering services market in 2022 was estimated to be 274.12 billion US dollars, and it is predicted that this value would increase to 354.79 billion US dollars over the course of the forecast year. It is anticipated that the market would expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.28% between the years 2023 and 2030.

The report on the global market for electrical engineering services covers all areas of the market, including prospective development drivers and restraints, as well as prominent market competitors. In addition to this, it provides in-depth and essential insights into the opportunities and challenges presented by the market landscape. The market segmentation and regional changes in the electrical engineering services business are both investigated in depth within this research on the industry.

Electrical services are any duties that need to be performed that require training, an education in engineering, and a solid understanding of technical sciences, physics, and mathematics. Planning, designing, analysing, and consulting on many technical applications are all part of the job. It has a wide range of applications in the public and private sectors, including work related to machinery, buildings, devices, and processes, including electrical, thermal, and pneumatic systems, among others. Electrical engineering focuses on providing electricity distribution networks that are uninterrupted, dependable, and risk-free. To fulfil the criteria for the power supply systems, a full design system is required to be in place. Electrical engineers are the industry professionals that are most qualified to provide manufacturing companies with electrical engineering solutions.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/electrical-engineering-services-market-size

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 216+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Electrical Engineering Services Market: Growth Factors

The expansion of the global market is most likely going to be driven by the rising need for automation.

Automation is used in virtually all system designs these days since it simplifies and speeds up the process of solving complicated challenges. It assists people in increasing their productivity while simultaneously improving their quality. Because of this, these systems are favoured over the more traditional systems. A CAD system is a type of computer-derived software that facilitates communication through the utilization of interactive computer graphics. It is generally accepted that computer-aided design (CAD) functions as a visualization of real-world design that expands the power of programme designers.

As a result, the presence of such a setting is quite likely to constitute a substantial driving force behind the expansion of the global market for electrical engineering services. In addition, the construction of 2D and 3D designs helps designers come up with original designs by providing a clear definition of the numerous types of geometry that can be used. Because of rising rates of urbanization and industrialization, there has also been a rise in the trend of businesses outsourcing their electrical engineering services. Demand for these services is growing not only as a result of an expanding population but also of an expanding average income per person. As a result, the contracting out of certain services is currently being considered. These services reduce costs and hazards, which ultimately results in increased levels of productivity.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/electrical-engineering-services-market-size

Electrical Engineering Services Market: Opportunities

Collaboration between OEMs and ESPs is expected to create growth opportunities in the global market.

The surging trend of collaboration between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and engineering service providers (ESPs) is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the global electrical engineering services industry. There is growing demand to integrate advanced tech into product offerings to shorten the process cycle and lower the overall costs. The companies are boosting their research and development activities to bring innovative products to the market and grab a competitive edge in the global marketplace.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 274.12 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 354.79 billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.28% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players ABB, Siemens, GE, Enel, Legrand, Emerson, Prysmian, Schneider Electric, Iberdrola, State Grid Corp. of China, Grainger, Inc., Electrical Safety Specialists, G&W Electric Company, Fluor Corporation, Design Systems, Inc., and others. Key Segment By Product Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Electrical Engineering Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global electrical engineering services market can be segmented into product type, application, and region.

By product type, the market can be segmented into electrical instrumentation systems, software as a service (SaaS), operation & maintenance services, arc-flash & electrical services, solar panel design services, electrical design & layout services, electrical instrumentation services, and others. The operation and maintenance services segment dominates the global electrical engineering services industry. The segment held around 27.68% of the total market share in 2022. The ongoing technological advancements and growing popularity of maintenance services are boosting the growth of the segment. Also, the surge in the number of maintenance service providers has drastically reduced the overall cost of the service. Therefore, more people are opting for these services owing to their economic prices. Also, the arc-flash & electrical safety services are likely to grow steadily with a CAGR of 21.56% forecast period due to their growing demand in the market.

By application, the market can be segmented into transportation & infrastructure, oil & gas, manufacturing & processing, utilities, industrial, commercial, residential, government, and others. The commercial segment accounts for the largest share of the global electrical engineering services industry during the forecast period. It swiped around 29.53% of the total market share in 2022. The increasing renewable integration includes wide-scale deployment of solar lights, inverters, solar panels, etc., across various healthcare centers, offices, government buildings, etc. Also, the increasing urbanization globally is posing a high requirement for various services like fixing the widely used HVAC systems, air conditioners, boilers, chillers, etc. Additionally, the rising living standards of people in the developing economy are further widening the scope of the segment in the forthcoming years. The government segment is also anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 27.56% over the predicted period due to the high adoption of these services by the government sector for long-term projects.

The global Electrical Engineering Services market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Electrical Instrumentation System

Software As A Service (SaaS)

Operation & Maintenance Services

Arc-Flash & Electrical Services

Solar Panel Design Services

Electrical Design & Layout Services

Electrical Instrumentation Services

Others

By Application

Transportation & Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing & Processing

Utilities

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Government

Others

Browse the full “Electrical Engineering Services Market By Product Type (Electrical Instrumentation System, Software As A Service (SaaS), Operation & Maintenance Services, Arc-Flash & Electrical Services, Solar Panel Design Services, Electrical Design & Layout Services, Electrical Instrumentation Services, And Others), By Application (Transportation & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing & Processing, Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Government, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030"-Report at- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electrical-engineering-services-market-size

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Electrical Engineering Services market include -

ABB

Siemens

GE

Enel

Legrand

Emerson

Prysmian

Schneider Electric

Iberdrola

State Grid Corp. of China

Grainger Inc.

Electrical Safety Specialists

G&W Electric Company

Fluor Corporation

Design Systems Inc.

Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Electrical Engineering Services market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.28% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Electrical Engineering Services market size was valued at around US$ 274.12 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 354.79 billion by 2030.

The growing demand for automation is likely to boost the global electrical engineering services market size growth.

Based on the product type, the operation and maintenance services segment dominate the global market.

Based on the application, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share of the global electrical engineering services market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/electrical-engineering-services-market-size

Electrical Engineering Services Market: Challenges

A low level of awareness among people is a big challenge in the global market.

Electrical engineering services are gaining popularity, but a large pool of consumers is still unaware of these affordable services. Also, the post-Covid landscape is not very healthy, as many manufacturing units were shut down during the pandemic. However, with the onset of government regulations, the market is expected to see some growth prospects in the global electrical engineering services industry in the forthcoming years.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Electrical Engineering Services industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Electrical Engineering Services Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Electrical Engineering Services Industry?

What segments does the Electrical Engineering Services Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Electrical Engineering Services Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7247

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for the largest share of the global electrical engineering services market owing to the fact that the region owns the most strong and clear electrical systems in the world. The US is the strongest region contributing heavily toward the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the growing investment in the region for bigger projects is likely to spur the growth of electrical engineering services in the region. Also, the busy lifestyle of the people in the region is the primary reason for the growth of these services, as people don’t even have time for daily chores. A significant change in US road systems is a big opportunity for the growth of these services in the region. Additionally, the constant innovations and ongoing developments, particularly in the distribution and transmission grid, are likely to further accentuate the growth of the regional market.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the growing tech developments in the region. Also, the increasing per capita income of the people, along with the rise in their living standards, are likely to positively impact the growth of the regional market. Also, the growing foreign direct investment in the tech sector owing to the rising talent in the region will spur these services in the region significantly.

Europe is expected to grow steadily with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of strong market players in the region. Additionally, the advanced equipment in the region offering unique benefits is based on complex programming, thereby requiring good electrical engineering service. Therefore, such a landscape is likely to pave a positive growth trajectory for the growth of the regional market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

SCF, in February 2023, said to invest in Global E&C, offering services in the offshore energy sector. The investment is likely to expand the GEC’s power in the fast-changing energy market. Also, it is expected to boost the growth of decarbonization and digital offerings. L&T Technology Services Limited, in January 2023, will be the strategic engineering partner for Airbus to offer advanced engineering services under a multi-year contract.



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/electrical-engineering-services-market-size

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Online Poker Market By Device Type (Mobile And Desktop), By End-User (Gambling Enthusiasts, Dabblers, And Social Exuberant) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-poker-market

U.S. Registered Nurses Market By End-User (Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, And Others), By Gender (Male And Female), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-registered-nurses-market

U.S. Education Market - By Type (Cloud And On-Premise); By Content (Audio-Based Content, Video-Based Content, And Text: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-education-market

HVAC Equipment Market By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, And Industrial), By Product (Ventilation, Heating, And Cooling), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hvac-equipment-market

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market By Services Type (Long Term Health And Acute Care / Hospital Service), By Integration Model (Vertical And Horizontal), And By Region - Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-integrated-delivery-network-market

Cosmetic Packaging Market by Material Type (Plastic, Glass, Paper and Others), by Container Type (Jars, Bottles, Tubes, Sachets and Others) for Hair Care, Nail Care, Skin Care, Makeup and Other Applications: China Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cosmetic-packaging-market

Protein Engineering Market by Product Type (Instruments, Reagents, and Services & Software), by Technology (Rational Protein Design and Irrational Protein Design), by Protein Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Colony Stimulating Factor, Growth Hormones, Coagulation Factor, Vaccines, and Others), and by End-User (Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/protein-engineering-market

Pre-engineered Buildings Market- By Application (Infrastructure, Warehouses & Industrial, and Commercial), By Structure (Multi-storey and Single-storey), and Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pre-engineered-buildings-market

Tissue Engineering Market by Application (Gynecology, Cell Banking & Cord blood, Dental, Urology, Integumentary & Skin, Cardiology, Neurology, Musculoskeletal, Orthopedics, & Spine, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tissue-engineering-market

Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market By Type (Lubricants, Heat Transfer Fluids, And Solvents) and End-Use (Aerospace, Electronics & Semiconductor, Chemical Processing, Power Generation, Automotive, And Oil & Gas): Global Service Provider Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 - 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/engineered-fluids-market

IoT Engineering Services Market - By Service Type (Maintenance Services, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Product Engineering, and Security Engineering), By End-User (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Vertical (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, and Transportation & Logistics), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/iot-engineering-services-market

Network Engineering Services Market By Services Type (Network Assessment, Network Design And Network Deployment), By Transmission Mode (Wired And Wireless), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/network-engineering-service-market

Computer Aided Engineering Market - By Type (Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Multibody Dynamics, And Optimization & Simulation), By Deployment Model (On-Premise And Cloud), And By End-Use (Defense & Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Medical Devices, And Industrial Equipment): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/computer-aided-engineering-market

Engineered Foam Market Material Type (Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyolefin, Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Others), Foam Type (Rigid Foam, Spray Foam, Flexible Foam), End-Use Applications (Transportation, Aerospace & Defence, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical & Healthcare, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/engineered-foam-market

Engineering Plastics Market By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Products, Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, And Others), By Type (Fluoropolymers, Thermoplastic Polyesters, Polyamides, Polyacetals, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polycarbonates, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/engineering-plastics-market

Automotive Engineering Services Market – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle And Commercial Vehicle), By Application (Retail, Electronics, BFSI, Food & Beverages, Logistics, And Fashion), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-engineering-services-market

Engineered Wood Market By Application (Furniture, Construction, Flooring, And Others), By Type (Plywood, I-Beam, And Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)), By End-User (Industrial, Residential, And Commercial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/engineered-wood-market

Metaverse and GameFi: What's the Connection?: https://techratoon.com/metaverse-and-gamefi/

UK Ceramic Tableware Market By Product Type (Porcelain, Stoneware, Bone China, Earthenware, Others), By Application (Commercial Use, Residential Use), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/uk-ceramic-tableware-market

Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mobile-phone-insurance-ecosystem-market

Fintech-as-a-Service Platform Market Size: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-fintech-as-a-service-platform-market-size-share-rohit-patil/

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Blog: https://techratoon.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?