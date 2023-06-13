Flash News: OKX Enables Deposits for Omega Network Token Ahead of OMN/USDT Spot Listing

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 13, 2023.



OKX Enables Deposits for Omega Network Token Ahead of OMN/USDT Spot Listing

OKX is proud to announce that deposits for OMN, the token that fuels the Omega Network - a decentralized social platform and crypto mining app - are now enabled, with trading via the OMN/USDT spot pair set to begin on June 16 at 10:00 (UTC). With the listing of OMN on its spot market, OKX users can soon trade OMN against USDT.

OKX will list OMN on its spot market via the following schedule:

OMN deposits were enabled at 10:00 (UTC) on June 13, 2023

on June 13, 2023 OMN/USDT spot trading will be enabled at 10:00 (UTC) on June 16, 2023

on June 16, 2023 OMN withdrawals will be enabled at 10:00 (UTC) on June 17, 2023



Omega Network is a decentralized social platform and all-in-one app for crypto mining. It harnesses blockchain technology to provide a secure, high-performance and stable platform for users worldwide to communicate, share information, make payments and create decentralized applications while ensuring personal privacy and data security.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

