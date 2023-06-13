ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Event to feature one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and senior management from select companies across Sustainability, Technology, and AgTech Sectors

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM (“Roth”), www.roth.com , will host the 9th Annual Roth London Conference on June 20-22, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK.

This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive management teams from approximately 70 companies in a variety of sectors, including AgTech, Energy, Sustainability and Technology. The 1-on-1 interactions and small group conversations are a key part of enabling investors to gain deep insight into each company and to build a stronger understanding of the most impactful trends underway.



The participating companies are available to present their investment thesis, strategies, and achievements to date, as well as upcoming milestones and catalysts. ROTH MKM’s Senior Research Analysts including Brian Wright , Craig Irwin , Darren Aftahi, Gerry Sweeney , Justin Clare , Leo Mariani, Phil Shen , Scott Searle and Suji DeSilva will be available to answer questions and make introductions.



In addition to the 1-on-1 meetings, there will be a lunch Keynote Speech – Economics Discussion - by Michael Darda – Chief Economist and Marketing Strategist – ROTH MKM. Mr. Darda has a unique approach that combines macroeconomics with market strategy to deliver timely and high-impact insights to clients. He is a frequent guest on financial television and radio, especially in times of uncertainty. Quoted by WSJ, NYT, Barron’s, and other financial publications, he is known for his understanding of how the legislative process works and how policy decisions are likely to affect markets.



“Investors attending our London Conference will hear from over 50 of the most impactful companies in Sustainability, AgTech, Battery Materials and Energy Transition, as well as get key updates on energy and supply chain dislocations, and receive key datapoints and global economic insight on inflation and economic expansion,” said Jesse Pichel , Managing Director, and Co-Head of Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH MKM.



“In addition to the sustainability theme, ROTH MKM is featuring over 25 companies in the Technology, Oil & Gas, Mining and Consumer sectors. ROTH MKM is committed to proprietary research and trading for growth-oriented companies. This is our first European conference since the merger of ROTH and MKM, and we look forward to aligning to the needs of our European clients,” said Sagar Sheth – CEO of ROTH MKM.



AGENDA

TUESDAY | June 20, 2023 - All times are listed in British Summer Time (BST)

4:00pm - 6:00pm Pre-Registration

7:00pm - 9:00pm Welcome Dinner (Off-site)

WEDNESDAY | June 21, 2023

8:00am - 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee

9:00am - 12:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

12:00pm - 1:30pm Lunch & Economics Discussion with Michael Darda – Chief Economist and Market Strategist at ROTH MKM

1:30pm - 4:30pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

4:30pm - 6:00pm Cocktail Reception

7:30pm - 10:00pm Group Dinner

THURSDAY | June 22, 2023

8:00am - 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee

8:45am - 12:30pm 1-on-1 & Small Group Meetings

12:30pm - 1:15pm Lunch

1:15pm - 3:30pm 1-on-1 & Small Group Meetings

Participating Companies & Sub-Sectors (As of 06/12/2023 – subject to change)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) - Sustainability

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) - Technology & Media

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) - Technology & Media

Alternus Energy/ Clean Earth Acquisition Co. (CLIN) - Sustainability

Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) - Sustainability

Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) - Sustainability

American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) - Metals & Mining

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) - AgTech

Anaergia, Inc. (ANRGF) - Sustainability

Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX) - Metals & Mining

Beam Global (BEEM) - Sustainability

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) - Sustainability

Brazil Potash (PRIVATE) - AgTech

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) – Sustainability

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) - Sustainability

Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) - AgTech

Credo Semiconductor (CRDO) - Technology & Media

Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) - Technology & Media

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) - Sustainability

Deutsche Rohstoff AG (XETR.DR0) - Oil & Gas

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) - Technology & Media

Dragonfly Energy Corp. (DFLI) - Sustainability

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) - Technology & Media

Emeren Group Ltd. (SOL) - Sustainability

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT) - Sustainability

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSXV:EVGN) - Sustainability

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) - Sustainability

FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) - Sustainability

GigaCloud Technology (GTC) - Technology & Media

Global Water Resources (GWRS) - Sustainability

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) - Sustainability

Green Star Royalties (PRIVATE) - Sustainability

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) - Sustainability

Impinj, Inc. (PI) - Technology & Media

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) - Technology & Media

Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) - Technology & Media

Lanzatech Global, Inc. (LNZA) - Sustainability

Lightwave Logic (LWLG) - Technology & Media

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) - AgTech

Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) - Sustainability

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) - Sustainability

MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) - Technology & Media

Nano One (TSX:NANO) - Sustainability

Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) - Technology & Media

Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) - Technology & Media

Opera Software LTD. (OPRA) - Technology & Media

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) - Technology & Media

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) - Sustainability

Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) - Sustainability

Redaptive, Inc. (PRIVATE) - Sustainability

Redwire Corp. (RDW) - Technology & Media

Rezolve/ Armada Acquisition Corp. (AACI) - Consumer

Riot Platforms, Inc (RIOT) - Technology & Media

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) - Technology & Media

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) - Sustainability

SiTime Corporation (SITM) - Technology & Media

SmartKem, Inc. (SMTK) - Technology & Media

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) - Sustainability

SoundThinking (SSTI) - Technology & Media

Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV:SLI) - Metals & Mining

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) - Sustainability

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) - Sustainability

Tag Oil Ltd. (TSXV:TAO) - Oil & Gas

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) - Oil & Gas

Tevva Motors Ltd. (PRIVATE) - Sustainability

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) - Sustainability

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) - Sustainability

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) - Metals & Mining

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) - Oil & Gas

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) - Technology & Media

Vertex Energy (VTNR) - Sustainability

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) - Oil & Gas

Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) - Sustainability

Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) - Sustainability

ZeroNox (GFGD) – Consumer

B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is a marketing sponsor of the 9th Annual Roth London Conference. Company Profiles by b2i

Thank you to the event sponsors:

B2I DIGITAL, Inc.

Comte de Grasse

Etereo Tequila Spirits LTD.

Flow Beverage Corp.

InvestorBrandNetwork

Irwin

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

MarGin

PV Tech Research

The Blueshirt Group



For more information, please visit: www.roth.com/london2023

The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers, and members of the media/press related to ROTH MKM.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

Investor Contact:

ROTH MKM

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

949.720.7117, Imattson-pain@roth.com

ROTH MKM – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com