Transom Capital Completes Acquisition of HALO and aden + anais Brands, Expanding into the Premium Baby and Parenting Industry

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), a leading operations-focused middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Aden & Anais, Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of infant products which are sold under the brands HALO and aden + anais (collectively, the “Company”) via e-Commerce, mass retail, international, hospital/government, DTC, and other channels.



HALO offers wearable blankets, bassinets, and tech-enabled products that are meticulously designed to help babies sleep safely from birth through toddlerhood. aden + anais specializes in creating a breadth of design-conscious, hand-crafted soft goods (e.g., premium swaddles, bibs, blankets, and bath products) that combine style and functionality, making them a preferred choice for parents. Collectively, both brands have gained immense popularity for their innovative and high-quality baby products as well as their commitment to product safety, craftsmanship, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. These attributes have made both brands trusted by families worldwide.

With this strategic acquisition, Transom Capital aims to leverage its operational expertise, industry knowledge, and extensive network to further propel the Company’s growth trajectory. Transom's seasoned team of professionals will work closely with the existing management team to drive operational efficiency, expand market reach, and explore new product development opportunities.

"We are thrilled to welcome the HALO and aden + anais brands into the Transom Capital family," said Russ Roenick, Managing Partner at Transom. "We believe the juvenile products space has significant opportunity for innovation and HALO/aden + anais are two of the strongest brands to foster creative product development, marketing, and consumer loyalty. We recognize the tremendous potential that the Company holds, and we are committed to supporting its growth as a market leader in the premium baby and parenting industry."

The Company will continue to be a market leader in juvenile products and will operate as an independent entity within Transom's portfolio of companies. The acquisition will provide both HALO and aden + anais brands with additional resources, expertise, and financial backing to accelerate its product innovation, expand into new markets, and deepen customer relationships.

"Transom Capital's deep understanding of consumer brands, combined with their track record of fostering growth and operational excellence, makes them the ideal partner for both brands," said Doug Gillespie, CEO of Aden + Anais, Inc. "We are excited to embark on this new chapter, confident that our shared vision will unlock significant opportunities for our brands and allow us to better serve parents and caregivers worldwide."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Transom Capital and MidCap Financial provided the debt financing for the transaction. Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Aden & Anais, Inc.

About Transom Capital

Transom Capital Group is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom’s functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process combine with managements’ industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About HALO and aden + anais

Headquartered in New York, New York the Company is a designer, developer, marketer and distributor of infant accessories and apparel (including swaddles, blankets, wearable blankets, bassinets, bibs, etc.) under its two brands, HALO and aden + anais. These industry-leading brands are focused on best-in-class product safety, simplicity, style, and quality.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sam Butler, for Transom Capital Group

sam@35thAvenuePartners.com