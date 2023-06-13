There is no social justice without decent work for domestic workers

Around the globe, tens of millions of domestic workers head to work every day, to look after our homes and families.

The care they provide inside our homes is not just vital, it forms the very foundation of our collective well-being - our health, our lives, our families, and even our economies.

Yet, far too often, their work remains unrecognized, un-appreciated and unprotected.

On this International Domestic Workers Day, I call upon all countries to ratify the International Labour Organization’s Domestic Workers Convention, Number 189.

I urge you to take measures to ensure that domestic workers are not left out of labour and social security laws or care policies.

There is no social justice without decent work for those who are at the foundation of a caring society.

They care for us. Now it is our turn to make their well-being a priority.