PCB Design Software Market to Experience 6.9% Revenue CAGR, Forecasts - Emergen Research

Increasing need to reduce design time and increasing need for visualization for efficient PCB design are driving the market revenue growth.

PCB Design Software Market Size – USD 1.15 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Rise in demand for PCB design software in the semiconductor industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global PCB design software market size reached USD 1.15 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Within the electronics industry, the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market is a vibrant and quickly expanding subsegment. Engineers use PCB design software to construct and improve complex circuit layouts, which is essential for the development and production of electrical devices. This software offers a variety of features and tools to aid in designing, simulating, and testing PCBs, which increases productivity, lowers costs, and raises the calibre of the final product.

The rising need for sophisticated electrical devices across numerous sectors is one of the major factors boosting the market for PCB design software. Highly effective and small-footprint PCB designs are becoming more and more necessary with the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), smart devices, and automation technologies. PCB design software enables engineers to create intricate circuitry in a small package, accelerating the creation of more compact and potent electronic gadgets.

In addition, the complexity of electrical systems and the ongoing developments in semiconductor technology have increased the need for sophisticated PCB design tools. These software solutions provide capabilities including schematic capture, layout planning, signal integrity analysis, and 3D visualisation, which assist in resolving design issues and improving performance. The availability of such cutting-edge technologies encourages electronics manufacturers and designers to use PCB design software.

Some major companies in the global market report include:

Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., ANSYS Inc., Altium Limited, National Instruments Corporation, Synopsys Inc., Zuken. Inc, Novarm Limited (DipTrace), Mentor Graphics Inc., and WestDev Ltd.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On-premise segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing deployment of on-premise PCB design software among end-users as on-premise deployment offers higher level of security.

PCB layout segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The key role of PCB layout is featuring smart manual routing of high speed and differential signals in a PCB design, which is expected to drive steady demand for layout designing type of PCB design software.

North America is expected to account for a relatively larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing demand for PCB design software across various industries including education, industrial automation, and healthcare in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global PCB design software market on the basis of type, deployment, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Schematic Capture

PCB Layout

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

On-cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Education & Research

Industrial Automation & Control

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Semiconductors

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

