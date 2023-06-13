Virtual simultaneous interpreting by subscription - Qonda scores with online price calculator
As the first provider of virtual simultaneous interpreting, Qonda successfully introduced a transparent and convenient subscription model in May.WIESBADEN, GERMANY, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In May, Qonda became the first provider of virtual simultaneous interpreting to successfully introduce a transparent and convenient subscription model that interested customers can configure themselves according to their needs. Only a few details and clicks are required, and the integrated online price calculator on the Qonda homepage shows directly what monthly costs can be expected in the Basic, Premium or Pro tariff. The more exclusive Enterprise package stands for a special design of the subscription with more specific services and requires a personal consultation in advance.
The option of regular use of RSI features as part of a subscription model is currently unique in the virtual simultaneous interpreting industry and has already been appreciated and intensively used by numerous Qonda customers since its launch a month ago. "We started Qonda to enable companies to easily overcome international language barriers and hurdles in their business communication. And access to our services should be just as easy and convenient. Successfully launching our subscription model was another important milestone in this context," reports Mike Bertsch, founder and CEO of Qonda.
Easy and convenient configuration
Whether online meetings, hybrid events onsite & online, livestreams or the combination of both: Qonda offers the right solution for every requirement for multilingual live interpretation events that participants can experience in their native language. And each of these solutions can now be implemented for regular applications on a subscription basis. All that is required online is to specify the maximum number of languages (2 to 16) and maximum number of participants (10 to 2,500), and the monthly price is immediately displayed. Customers can choose between the Basic, Premium, Pro and, if desired and after personal consultation, the Enterprise model. The basic monthly rate starts at just 29.00 euros - a price that underlines the fact that Qonda wants to provide every company with the lowest possible threshold and most cost-effective access to its virtual interpreting services. Unlimited in packages alone.
In addition, Qonda lists transparently and clearly on the site which services are included in detail in the respective subscription. The basic package, for example, includes the provision of all technology, but requires additional costs if additional technical support during a meeting or onboarding is desired. By comparison, the latter is already included in the higher-value Pro and Enterprise models, and technical support is free for one and four hours per month, respectively.
Communicate in your native language at any time
Current studies show that companies in Europe lose around 100 billion euros per year due to language barriers alone. One reason for this is that less than five percent of the world's people speak very good English, which, as an internationally recognized business language, is important for optimum communication. It's a good thing that providers like Qonda have developed intelligent and simple solutions for integrating virtual simultaneous interpreting quickly and easily into any corporate work flow. Hybrid Event translation
Qonda has revolutionized the market for real-time multilingual communication with its launch in 2021!
When interpreting online meetings, for example, a fully automated Qonda bot transmits each meeting to a virtual interpreter console. From there, professional human interpreters translate into any desired language in real time, without having to make extra trips. In this way, Qonda customers can easily and quickly integrate interpreters into any meeting. The participants in turn enjoy the advantage of being able to communicate in their native language - without inhibitions or problems of understanding. Qonda also supports its customers on request in selecting suitable interpreters, should they not have their own sources. Access to Qonda services is made even more convenient by the newly established subscription model.
You can find out more about Qonda's subscription model, which is unique in the industry, here: https://www.goqonda.io/en/price-calculator-online-meetings/
