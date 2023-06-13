NFTproX provides a way to make money combining cloud mining with NFT investment
EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTproX, a UK-based startup, offers cloud mining and NFT services for investment. It seeks to provide consumers with a diverse range of investment options with the highest potential return on investment by combining cloud mining and NFT investment.
NFTproX, the most current innovation, cleverly develops the blockchain by integrating cloud mining with NFT investing. The platform provides users with a lucrative option to diversify their investment portfolios from NFT investments while taking part in cloud mining activities by connecting two independent worlds. The platform's investing concept is unique, and it is built on smart agreements, which assure the security and openness of all transactions.
NFTproX allows you to invest in NFT initiatives by creating an account. The user can easily register and validate using the simple web interface provided by NFTproX. Users that invest in NFT projects & cloud mining contracts will be rewarded with $10. Furthermore, NFTproX offers an affiliate network through which investors can introduce partners and earn up to 5% commission. Following a deposit into the account, investors can choose which NFT initiatives to invest in. NFTproX has an easy-to-understand business structure. Users make deposits in the same way that they would at a bank, and every day, a transaction is automatically deposited to their account. Furthermore, the platform offers a number of price package alternatives, including $10, $100, $1500, and $6800, among others. Each has a different return on investments and a different contract period.
Let's take a closer look at these packages:
1. NFT Contract for One Day: This contract has a one-day validity and costs $10. It will always earn $10 plus $1.
2. NFT Contract 3 Days: Priced at $100, this contract is good for three days. The fixed return is $100 plus $4.8.
3. NFT Contract 10 Days: This agreement has a 10-day validity period and costs $480. $480 plus $91.2 is the fixed return.
4. NFT Contract 20 Days: The cost of this contract, which has a 20-day validity, is $1600. $1600 plus $672 is its set return.
5. NFT Contract 35 Days: This contract is available for $3500 and has a 35-day validity period. $3500 plus $2817 is its fixed return.
6. NFT Contract 64 Days: This contract is valid for 64 days and priced at $6800. Its fixed return is $6800+$11315
The platform also provides profitable chances that entice investors to put money into NFT enterprises. Users can diversify their investment portfolio and lower their overall risk exposure by making investments in NFT projects and cloud mining contracts. When users invest in NFT projects with significant development potential, the platform offers a strong return on investment. The user-friendly portal of NFTproX makes it simple for investors to manage their cloud mining contracts and NFT investments.
By adding more cloud mining services, customers will be able to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum by renting computing power from distant data centers. Users can participate in the acquisition without mining by purchasing cloud mining contracts.
About NFTproX:
NFTproX is an authorized business registered in 2022 that conducts business in accordance with UK law. All users, from novices to experts, can begin their mining journey using NFTproX, which is positioned to offer a straightforward and user-friendly way for mining digital assets. The platform offers its consumers services around-the-clock while also facilitating safe and secure transactions. For more information about NFTproX, please visit the company's website at https://www.nftprox.com/
Richard Geoff
Richard Geoff
