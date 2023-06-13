Lois Todd of Alchemy Strategy Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For every business, organization, and individual on earth it is important to have a core purpose and vision so that we can realize our reason for being. One that is consistent with our values, clarifies our direction, and hopefully inspires others to be their best version of themselves. For some, there is a struggle to find our sense of purpose and meaning in life. The great news is that by seeking out a highly qualified professional who can help guide us to find clarity and reconnect with what we love most about life we can positively and effortlessly contribute more effectively to the world around us.

Lois Todd is an Executive Coach, Masterful facilitator, expertly trained in linguistics, and the Founder of Alchemy Strategy Group. ASG works with healthcare organizations, non-profits, foundations, government, and private sector companies to make lasting and impactful change.

“Through my coaching work, whether with individuals, teams, or businesses, I assure my clients that their mission in the world matters and making positive enduring impact aligned with core beliefs and values contributes to the greater good. We all want to know there is purpose to our work and life overall. Evidence shows that employees who find meaning in their jobs are more productive and that mission driven organizations tend to create a more positive culture leading to more engaged, motivated employees."

Lois lights up the connections that drive the soul of organizations, teams and individuals and encourages us to apply our skills toward contributing to the greater good in a way that profoundly matters to us. She says it is the core of what we believe within us that gives us a sense of purpose and inspires us to contribute our gifts to the world around us. The only thing holding us back from realizing our “why” – our core reason for being are the self-limiting beliefs holding us back like Imposter Syndrome, self -doubt and believing that for some bizarre reason we don’t matter. Coaching programs like Pathway to Peak Performance, one of Alchemy’s signature service offerings helps us overcome these challenges so we can get dominion over limiting beliefs and get on to what matters most to us.

In working with nurses, doctors, CEO’s, former Presidents we know we are all here to find our sweet spot asking ourselves - “What do I love? What do I believe I’m good at? What do I want to get paid for? What causes resonated deeply with me? Am I here to brighten the world, volunteer, educate, lead, activate change in systems…what is my core sense of purpose that lights me up and helps us move forward.”

For over 25 years Lois, along with her top tier team of “Alchemists,” have been working with organizations like Stanford Health, State of Colorado, USFS US Forest Service, Ball Corporation, MWH Global, Children’s Hospitals, Accenture, Goodwill and many others. Alchemy Strategy Group focuses on helping these organizations discover a clear sense of direction through visual strategic planning by mapping out their vision for the organization’s growth and how exactly they are going to achieve it. She calls this “visual road mapping” Alchemy’s illustrators co-design and co-create in real time client’s vision, strategy, and culture.

Another unique part of her executive coaching toolkit is NLP- Neuro Linguistic Programming which she describes as “profound,” and “powerful”. It supports the release of blocks and creates new pathways that assist in vision and goal achievement. Once limitations are dissolved, businesses, teams and individuals operate with more ease, self-confidence and knowing that contributions and impact matters.

Aside from facilitating strategy and culture plans with organizations, Lois and her team of Alchemists identify thriving, high potential individuals in organizations to accelerate the discovery of their untapped potential and talent. Organizations are investing in emerging talent and are drawn to Alchemy’s Pathway to Peak Performance Program – Achieving Career Excellence. The 6-week program ensures participants find their Ikigai – a Japanese concept for your reason for being and direct it toward achieving peak performance for themselves and the organizations they choose to be a part of.

Lois lives in Colorado and compares the mountain peaks to peak performance. It takes effort to reach a peak or pinnacle of career and once attained it is exhilarating. And we know there are endless possibilities in this world, so with NLP we liberate perspectives and imprint new empowering beliefs for unlimited achievements.

Among Lois’s accolades is being a finalist for “Outstanding Woman in Business” from the Denver Business Journal, “Woman Leader of Excellence” from the Colorado Women’s Leadership Coalition, and “Woman of Achievement” from Women in Communications.

Years ago, her coach encouraged her to “just be”- to pay attention to every precious moment. Then all you hope for will come to you with ease and grace because you are practicing gratitude and living according to your deepest held values.

If intrigued, Lois offers 30-minute complimentary conversations to connect with you to hear more about what you are looking to change in your life.

You may call her at (303) 881-9879 or e-mail her at lois@alchemystrategy.com

For more information, visit www.alchemystrategy.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno