Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market to Hit US$ 5.15 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global carcinoembryonic antigen market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 2.66 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 7.1% to reach US$ 5.15 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for carcinoembryonic antigen indicates that the revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The glycoprotein known as carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) is found in the tissues and physiological fluids of healthy persons in incredibly minute concentrations.

Key Takeaways:

The cancer prevalence worldwide is driving the market revenue share.

The introduction of precise and trustworthy diagnostic tools is driving the market demand.

The carcinoembryonic antigen industry trend is supported by government and business activities that increase awareness and make reimbursement procedures simple to access.

Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2.66 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 5.15 billion CAGR 7.1% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Test, Type, End User, And Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market:

In May 2022, In order to specifically localize carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue sections, BioGenex introduced anti-carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) polyclonal antibody.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for carcinoembryonic antigens includes:

GenWay Biotech Inc.

Correlogic Systems, Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global carcinoembryonic antigen market revenue is driven by cancer prevalence, diagnostic tool advancements, awareness among the population, and increasing research and developmental activities.

However, due to the lack of specificity and several false positive results, the carcinoembryonic antigen market revenue growth is likely to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Test

Based on the test, the molecular tests segment dominates the global carcinoembryonic antigen market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to Molecular assays, such as polymerase chain reaction and next-generation sequencing, which have seen tremendous growth in the carcinoembryonic antigen industry because of their high sensitivity and specificity for cancer screening and surveillance.

Segmentation By Type

Based on the type, the colorectal cancer syndrome segment dominates the global carcinoembryonic antigen market with the largest revenue share. The significant rise in revenue share is attributed to it being the most prevalent type of cancer globally, and A known biomarker for the identification and monitoring of colorectal cancer is a carcinoembryonic antigen.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the ophthalmic clinic's segment accounts for the highest share of revenue in the global carcinoembryonic antigen market. Since hospitals are the principal settings with well-equipped infrastructure and skilled staff for cancer detection and treatment, they have made a sizable financial contribution to the carcinoembryonic antigen industry.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global carcinoembryonic antigen market. The area boasts a robust healthcare system and simple access to innovative tools for detecting and treating cancer. The rising incidence of cancer in North America, notably in the United States, has been a major factor in the need for carcinoembryonic antigen testing.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the carcinoembryonic antigen market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

CARCINOEMBRYONIC ANTIGEN MARKET TOC

