The President of Turkmenistan receives the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea

13/06/2023

On June 12, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Turkmenistan Ji Kyu-taek, who presented his credentials to the head of state.

The diplomat conveyed to the President of Turkmenistan warm words of greeting from the President of the Republic of Korea Yun Sok Yol, who addressed the best wishes to the Turkmen people. The high interest of the Korean side in strengthening traditional interstate relations based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and constructive cooperation was confirmed.

Thanking for the kind words and congratulating the Korean diplomat on his appointment, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished him success in fulfilling this important mission for further development of fruitful Turkmen-Korean dialogue. Conveying greetings to President Yun Sok-yeol, the head of state noted that Turkmenistan highly appreciates cooperation with the Republic of Korea and aims to build it progressively in various fields.

During the meeting, the dynamic nature of interstate partnership was emphasized both in a bilateral format and within the framework of authoritative international structures, primarily the UN. The similarity or closeness of the positions of the parties on the issues of maintaining global peace and ensuring sustainable development, as well as other topical aspects of the global agenda, serves as the basis for effective coordination of interaction in the international arena.

An example of a successful dialogue in a multilateral format is the established productive contacts within the framework of the Cooperation Forum "Central Asia - the Republic of Korea".

It was emphasized that inter-parliamentary partnership has intensified in recent years, complementing the multifaceted Turkmen-Korean relations.

In the context of the development of bilateral trade and economic relations, it was noted that the Republic of Korea is one of the key partners of Turkmenistan in this area. Over the years, the largest Korean companies have been involved in the implementation of various projects in the gas and chemical industries of Turkmenistan. The cars and specialized equipment manufactured by the Republic of Korea are also widely used in our country.

In the expansion of interstate relations, a cultural and humanitarian dialogue plays an important role, contributing to the rapprochement of peoples and the mutual enrichment of cultures. In this regard, great importance is attached to the continuation of fruitful cooperation in the fields of education, culture, sports, tourism and healthcare.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Ji Kyu-taek expressed confidence that the traditionally friendly interstate dialogue would continue to develop successfully across its entire spectrum, filled with new concrete content.