Aerospace Foam Market is Expected to Reach USD 9.7 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.50% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Aerospace Foam Market Research Report Information By Material (PU Foams, PE Foams, Melamine Foams, PMI/Polyimide Foams, and Others), By End Use (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation), By Application (Aircraft Seats, Aircraft Floor Carpets, Flight Deck Pads, Cabin Walls and Ceilings, Overhead Stow Bins, and Others (Aircraft Prototypes, Galleys and Lavatories)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2032

/EIN News/ -- New York (US), June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospace Foam Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the " Aerospace Foam Market Research Report Information By Material, End Use, Application & Region - Market Forecast 2032" the Aerospace Foam Market is poised to escalate from USD 5.5 billion in 2022 to USD 9.7 billion by 2032, growing at a 6.50% CAGR during the assessment period (2023-2032). The aerospace foam market is likely to garner significant traction. The continuous expansion of the aerospace industry would create vast market demand.

The aerospace industry harbors the goal of improving fuel efficiency. When labor and operating costs continue to rise, reducing fuel costs can increase profitability and stable competitiveness for passenger airlines. To meet the challenges of rising operating costs and ever-increasing demands for cost savings, enhanced performance, and sustainability, aircraft manufacturers adopt lightweight materials.

Foaming protects materials against abrasion, temperature, moisture, impact, and corrosion. Using foam reduces overall weight, enhancing fuel economy, insulation, sound absorption, and corrosion resistance. The aerospace foam industry is continuously seeking more eco-friendly business practices to minimize their environmental impact in terms of sustainability and cost-effectiveness. The factors listed above allow aircraft manufacturers to reduce fuel consumption.





Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11752





The recent upsurge in the unrest surrounding air travel and the rising desire for lightweight, fuel-efficient aircraft are the key market drivers enhancing the market growth. In addition, aerospace foam is utilized extensively as a component of coatings, paints, and adhesives in residential and commercial properties, boosting the market's growth. Governments globally are implementing stricter fuel consumption standards for aircraft.

Key Companies in the Aerospace Foam market include

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

Armacell

BOYD Corporation

Evonik Industries

Sabic

Rogers Corporation

Zetofoams PLC

General Plastics Manufacturing Company

ERG Materials

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 9.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.50% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics Increasing commotion across air travel in recent years and the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Aerospace Foam:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aerospace-foam-market-11752



Segments

The global aerospace foam market report is segmented into materials, applications, end uses, and regions. The material segment is sub-segmented into PU, PE, Melamine, PMI/Polyimide Foams, and others. The PU foams segment holds the largest market share due to the product's broad range of applications. PU foams are utilized as insulation for aircraft's baggage areas, ceilings, walls, and partitions between class sections & restrooms.

The end-use segment is sub-segmented into commercial, military, and general aviation. The commercial aircraft segment holds the largest market share due to the expanding global air travel. Additionally, the expansion of low-cost carriers increases the demand for foams.

The application segment is sub-segmented into aircraft seats, floor carpets, flight deck pads, cabin walls & ceilings, overhead stow bins, and others (aircraft prototypes, galleys, and lavatories). Of these, the cabin walls & ceilings segment holds a leading market share due to the extensive use of aerospace foam, particularly PU foam, in aircraft chassis.

With the fastest growth rate and largest revenue share, the segment is expected to continue to rise during the projected period. By regions, the aerospace foam market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and the rest of the world. North America accounts for the extensive market share, while APAC exhibits the highest CAGR.



Share Your Queries:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/11752



Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global aerospace foam market due to the upsurge in PU foam sales in the region. Besides, high consumer disposable income and luxurious living conditions in the US and Canada boost the aerospace foam market size. The US is a major contributor to the regional market, headed by the increasing aircraft demand across the nation over the last decade. Also, the presence of major aircraft manufacturers in the US substantiates the aerospace foam market revenues.

Europe accounts for the second-largest share of the global aerospace foam market. The vast increase in aircraft demand and overall airplane shipments due to the rising number of tourists visiting the continent in recent years has pushed the regional market demand. Germany holds the largest market share, while the UK is the fastest-growing market for aerospace foams in the region. The European aerospace foam market is predicted to grow steadily during the projected period.

The Asia-Pacific region perceives rapid growth in the aerospace foam market. The steady rise in air travelers and the demand for stronger yet lighter materials to increase aircraft fuel economy in developing nations drive market growth. A major growth driver behind the market growth will be the development of the aerospace industry in China, India, Korea, and Taiwan.

Additionally, increased economic growth has led to stimulated investments in the aircraft industry and increased air travel in the region. China holds the largest share, whereas India is the fastest-growing market for aerospace foams. The APAC aerospace foam market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.



Ask for Customization:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/11752



Competitive Landscape

There are numerous players operating in the global aerospace foam market. These players lead the market owing to their product differentiation, strategic developments, financial stability, and diversified regional presence. Leading market players are involved in developing awareness campaigns and establishing innovative products, which are predicted to promote the growth of the market.

The players concentrate on supporting research and development. They embrace strategic approaches, such as product development & introduction, joint ventures (JVs), and partnerships, to strengthen their market position and capture an extensive customer base.

For instance, On Jun. 15, 2022, 3A Composites Core Materials announced the acquisition of the TegraCore foam business. TegraCore polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) thermoplastic resin-based foam is lightweight, recyclable, and with fire-retardant properties for complex shapes, which will become part of a portfolio under the name Airex TegraCore.

With its fire-retardant properties, Airex TegraCore foam can meet the requirements of demanding environmental conditions and complex shapes. Airex foam includes products such as Airex R82 and T90 foams, coring for fire, smoke, and toxicity (FST) applications. The acquisition will enhance the already high-end portfolio of 3A Composites, reinforcing its offering and allowing further developments in targeted markets, such as aerospace, marine, and rail.

Prominent players in the global aerospace foam market are Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Armacell, Evonik Industries, BOYD Corporation, Sabic, Rogers Corporation, General Plastics Manufacturing Company, Zetofoams PLC, and ERG Materials, among others.

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

Bronze Market Research Report Information By Type (Aluminum Bronze, Phosphor Bronze, Silicon Bronze, Manganese Bronze, Leaded Bronze, Others), By Process (Bronze Casting, Bronze Forging, Bronze Extrusion, Others), By End-Use (Architecture, Marine, Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

Metal Grating Market Research Report Information by Product Type (Bar Grating and Safety Grating), By Material Type (Carbon Steel, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Galvanized Steel, and Others), End-User (Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry, Chemical Industry, Oil & Gas, Food Industry, and Others) And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2032

Magnesium Chloride Market Research Report Information by Form (Liquid and Flakes), Grade (Industrial, Food & Pharmaceutical), Application (Deicing Agent, Dust Suppressant, Chemicals & Derivatives, Building Materials, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Feed and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com