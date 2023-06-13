Flash News: OKX Lists Suiswap Spot Pair and Concludes 20th Round of OKB Buy-Back and Burn Program

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 13, 2023.



OKX Lists Suiswap Spot Pair

Suiswap (SSWP) - the native token that powers the Suiswap DEX and token exchange - is now live on OKX's spot market, giving users the ability to trade SSWP against USDT - via the SSWP/USDT pair. To learn more, click here .

Suiswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and token exchange built on the Sui blockchain. Earlier this week, OKX Wallet announced that it is integrated with Sui, enabling web and mobile users to trade and swap even more tokens - via cross- and multi-chain methods - across the Sui network.

Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain that is permissionless and designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater to the next billion users in Web3.

OKX Concludes 20th Round of OKB Buy-Back and Burn Program

OKX has concluded the 20th round of its OKB Buy-Back and Burn program , which ran from March 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023. During this period, OKX purchased and burned 5,497,312.77 OKB tokens - worth approximately USD$258 million - from the secondary market.

As part of its OKB Buy-Back and Burn program, which was launched in May 2019, OKX has purchased and burned a total of 64,042,314.70 OKB, leaving 235,957,685.30 OKB in circulation.

To provide transparency on the program's progress and enable users to track OKB's circulating supply, OKX issues reports on all of its token burn activities, specifying the amount of OKB burned, the date range and details of the token burn address. Details on the most recent OKB token burn can be found here .

OKB is the utility token that fuels the OKX ecosystem. Users who hold OKB enjoy a wide range of benefits, including trading fee discounts of up to 40%, the ability to participate in OKX Jumpstart token sales and more.

