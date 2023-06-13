Animal Drug Compounding Market Size, Share, Report, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

Animal Drug Compounding Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Animal Drug Compounding Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the animal drug compounding market size is predicted to reach $2.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The growth in the animal drug compounding market is due to rise in the rate of animal adoption. North America region is expected to hold the largest animal drug compounding market share. Major players in the animal drug compounding market include Wedgewood Pharmacy, Triangle Compounding Pharmacy, Davis Islands Pharmacy & Compounding Lab, CustomMed Compounding Pharmacy, Central Compounding Center South.

Animal Drug Compounding Market Segments

•By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals

•By Product: Anti-infective Agents, Anti-inflammatory Agents, Hormones And Substitutes, CNS Agents, Other Products

•By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Topical, Other Routes Of Administration

•By Application: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

•By Geography: The global animal drug compounding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Animal drug compounding is defined as the process of mixing and altering the ingredients of multiple medicines to create a customized medicine to treat the specific needs of a single animal or multiple animals. It is used for providing medical treatment for animals and is a process that plays an important role in veterinary medicine.

