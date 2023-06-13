Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size, Industry Share, Statistics, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the alcoholic beverage packaging market size is predicted to reach $93.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.
The growth in the alcoholic beverage packaging market is due to rising alcoholic beverage consumption. North America region is expected to hold the largest alcoholic beverage packaging market share. Major players in the alcoholic beverage packaging market include Mondi plc, Amcor Plc, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Berry Global Group Inc.
Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Segments
•By Product: Cans, Bottles, Other Products
•By Material: Glass, Metal, Plastic, Other Materials
•By Application: Beer, Wine, Spirits, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global alcoholic beverage packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Alcoholic beverage packaging refers to materials and designs to contain and transport alcoholic drinks. The outside packaging for alcoholic beverages has the primary role of holding and protecting the liquid inside.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
