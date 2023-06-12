Next Flank Speed Live Town Hall Occurs This Wednesday

The Flank Speed Live Town Hall series is designed to extend learning about productivity tools and encourage embracing the technology to make everyone’s job easier. The previous town hall sessions are archived on the Flank Speed Hub.

Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Director of Enterprise Networks and Cybersecurity Rear Adm. Tracy Hines will be kicking off the event. “The Town Hall is just one example of our commitment to the ‘Get Real, Get Better’ mindset, where we embrace the red and get right back to conquering those tough challenges,” said Hines. “The only thing that is constant is change, and with that mindset, we strive to be proactive and cognizant of potential challenges. We have taken the feedback we’ve received on Flank Speed thus far and worked processes behind the scenes to create a better user experience.”

The Navy recently surpassed half a million Flank Speed users, a milestone nearly three years in the making. “Flank Speed has drastically changed how the Navy does business, and as most humans can attest, change does not come easily,” said Hines. “So I invite you to join us this week, ask those hard questions, provide that feedback, so we can all move forward together.”

Hines will be joined by a panel of experts to speak about some of the latest developments with Flank Speed, including Dan Jones, PEO Digital Flank Speed Power Platform Product Owner and Records Management Technical Lead and John St. John, PEO Digital Director for Fleet and Marine Forces Engagement. This session will focus on the benefits of the Navy's move to a more secure configuration for Flank Speed users also known as the Power Persona, G5 license, as well as an update on efforts to reduce the time to process new Flank Speed accounts.

We continue to deliver tools and technologies that improve digital enterprise services and customer experiences throughout the Department of the Navy. “As of this month, in addition to the outstanding security posture, all users will gain additional access to productivity tools such as the ability to access the Power Platform tools via Flow 3, piloting Power Apps and Power Automate on InTune managed mobile devices, data analytics and visualizations using Power BI, and more,” explained Jones.

Another recent example of improvements is the Flank Speed Account and Services Tool (FsAST). St. John said, “this tool allows us to quantify the timeline and process from the point a batch of customer requests are submitted to when they received their Flank Speed access. According to St. John, the time from submission to migration has continued to decrease from the time the FsAST was first put to use.

The Teams Live event question and answer tool will be available to allow participants to submit questions related to the presentations during the Live Town Hall. Audience members will be encouraged to “like” the questions they are most interested in having the presenters respond to first. Questions not addressed during the live session will be answered offline and posted to the Flank Speed Hub.

Invitations to the Town Hall are available on the Flank Speed Hub and via the Navy Champions’ Network. Those who have not transitioned to Flank Speed may still join via a web browser.