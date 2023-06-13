Missouri Table & Chair Introduces New Line of Resin Chairs & Bar Stools, Perfect for Outdoor Dining

Costa Arm Chair Trill Bar Stool Lido Resin Outdoor Bar Stool

Choose from high quality outdoor furniture collection of resin chairs and bar stools online, recently launched by Missouri Table & Chair.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri Table & Chair, a leading provider of high quality commercial furniture, has recently launched their new line of resin chairs and bar stools. With the arrival of warmer weather and longer evenings, customers are increasingly seeking opportunities to dine and unwind outdoors. As a result, now is the ideal time for restaurants and businesses to update their patio furniture, and Missouri Table & Chair is poised to meet this demand with their exceptional new offerings.

Designed with outdoor use in mind, Missouri Table & Chair's new resin chairs and bar stools provide the perfect seating solution for any patio space. The collection includes Costa indoor outdoor stackable resin chair, Riva outdoor chair with a curved back and solid seat, Trill resin arm or side chairs with angled back design, Trill resin outdoor barstools, Bora resin chair with perforated seat and back, and Lido patio barstool. These products have been carefully crafted to elevate outdoor dining experiences while offering durability, versatility, and style.

Key features and benefits of the newly launched resin chairs and bar stools include:

● Modern Sleek Design: The resin chairs and bar stools boasts a contemporary and stylish design, enhancing the aesthetics of any patio or outdoor setting. They provide an inviting seating experience for customers, ensuring their comfort and enjoyment.

● Lightweight & Easy to Clean/Maintain: Made from high-quality resin materials, these furniture pieces are lightweight. Thus they are easy to move around and arrange as needed. Furthermore, they are effortless to clean and maintain.

● Stackable for Easy Storage: Recognizing the need for efficient space utilization, these resin chairs and bar stools are designed to be stackable. They can be easily stored during the off-season or when additional open space is required.

● Wide Variety of Standard Color Options: Customers can choose from a wide array of standard color options in vibrant hues to match their establishment's branding or desired theme. This extensive range ensures that each business can find the perfect resin chairs and bar stools to complement their outdoor ambiance.

Bill Chipman, the owner of Missouri Table & Chair stated. "We understand the importance of creating inviting and comfortable spaces for customers, and our products deliver on that promise. With their modern design, durability, and practical features, our resin chairs and bar stools are the perfect addition to any patio or outdoor setting."

For more information about Missouri Table & Chair's new line of resin chairs and bar stools, please visit their website at www.gotable.com or contact their sales team by phone at 800-225-4935 or email at sales@gotable.com.

About Missouri Table & Chair

Since opening in 1978, Missouri Table & Chair has been known as a leading commercial furniture supplier. At Missouri Table & Chair, a wide range of high quality products is offered online, specially designed for restaurants, cafes, bars, hotels, and other businesses. The US-based company is committed to deliver durable and stylish furniture pieces at a competitive price range across the country.